Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI/Heylin Spark): There has been a major shift in the mindset from a few years back to now, people always felt Robotic surgery is too expensive and out of their reach.

Due to the innovation in tech and rising awareness towards Robotic Surgery, this technology would soon become affordable to the masses.

It is only when we adopt such innovative Robots into our medical centers that they will become more affordable to the people. Versius is a next-generation surgical robot. It has been specifically designed to meet the needs of patients, surgeons and surgical teams alike.

The adaptability and dexterity of Versius mean it can be adopted by hospitals worldwide, ultimately benefiting many patients.

Laparoscopic surgery reduces the size of the incision needed to operate but it has proved challenging for some surgeons to learn. Versius on the other hand was developed to bio mimic the movement of the human arm and is controlled by surgeons via a console and screen. As far as the patient is concerned, there is less pain, less bleeding and less risk of infection.

Dr. Raj Nagakar who has performed hundreds of surgeries during the Covid 19 Era with The Versius Surgical Robot on these lines says, " we were delighted to know more about the Versius system as it was an innovative and cost-effective system which we knew would enable us to further our commitment of providing quality cancer care to the people of the Maharashtra region, who until then had not had access to the benefits of robotic surgery. We wanted to make this more accessible to them and we felt that Versius was the best way in doing so."

This is going to be a big advantage and for the benefit of mankind in the years to come. It makes the surgery safer and more acceptable to the patient with a lower risk of infection and complications, therefore, as compared to the other conventional ones, Versius is far superior in its outcomes. Experts like Dr. Raj Nagakar wanted to make the Robotic Program a successful one, but the results were much better than expected.

Since the introduction of Versius at his center in October 2019, they have conducted over 400 robotic-assisted surgeries, including complex cancer resection. Out of the 20 months of operation with the Versius Robot, they were able to achieve this figure whilst battling Covid 19 for 16 months of this period.

They are seeing clear patient benefits including reduced pain, and length of stay. Additionally, the open console means doctors can operate comfortably, helping to reduce physical tiredness from surgery. Dr. Raj Nagakar has done six robotic-assisted procedures in one single day, without getting tired, himself.

With experience comes speed. Robotics is most suitable for people who cannot afford to recuperate for a long time at home as they must make ends meet. The advantage of Versius is that it provides a three-dimensional image, which is magnified 16 times along with precision where blood loss is less, collateral damage to tissues is less, chances of infection are less, post-operative pain is very less, and recovery is faster.

Versius is cost-effective both for the hospital and the patient and it is less taxing as far as the surgical part is concerned. In the decade to come, the Versius Surgical Robot will be part of every surgical armamentarium. It's our responsibility to pass on the knowledge and expose young doctors to robotic surgery.

