While Nora Fatehi continues to receive appreciation for her newest acting stint in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, let's not ignore her fashion shenanigans meanwhile. Nora recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest style outing and we are sold! It was a rather simple but stunning design that looked marvellous on the beauty as predicted. A mustard coloured lehenga choli with self embroidery may sound like a bland idea but trust the designer to make it look worthwhile. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Nora Fatehi, Whose Version of Alex Perry Dress Gets Your Vote?

Nora picked this subtle but elegant looking piece from the house of Torani and needless to say, she justified it to the hilt. She paired her outfit with a choker necklace and matching earrings to go with. With highlighted cheeks, red lips and dewy eye makeup, she accentuated her look further. Nora further ditched any dramatic hairdo and settled for loose, soft wavy hair instead. Styled by Chandini Whabi, Nora looked resplendent in her choice of outfit for the day. Nora Fatehi Birthday: Her Fashion Appearances are Hotter Than Her Dance Moves (View Pics).

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nora played the role of an Indian spy in Bhuj: The Pride of India. While Parineeti Chopra was earlier roped in to play the role, the actress had to exit the project and later, makers had approached Nora Fatehi for it. Earlier, the actress had a small role in Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted and it suffices to say that, she's only inching towards making a place for herself in the acting department.

