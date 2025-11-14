New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Vertoz Limited, a global MadTech and CloudTech technology company, delivering AI-led solutions across advertising, marketing, media monetization, digital identity, and cloud infrastructure, has announced its financial results for the half year and quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The results reflect a strong turnaround story. Some of the highlights are:

* Revenue from Operations grew by 62% reported at Rs. 19.12 crore

* QoQ Revenue from Operations growth stood at 6%, continuing the momentum from Q1FY2026

* EBITDA improved from a loss of ₹0.79 Cr in Q2 FY2025 to a positive ₹3.45 Cr in Q2 FY2026, reflecting a 536% YoY improvement.

According to company information, on a consolidated basis, Vertoz reported stable and consistent progress. Revenue for Q2 FY2026 stood at ₹72.26 crore, reflecting a 14% year-on-year growth and a 3% sequential increase. Consolidated EBITDA rose 53% year-on-year to ₹10.44 crore, with margins improving to 14% from 11% in Q2 FY2025.

The company recorded a consolidated PAT of ₹7.24 crore during the quarter, up 10% year-on-year and 12% quarter-on-quarter. For the first half of the year, consolidated revenue increased 15% to ₹142.75 crore, while PAT grew 11% to ₹13.71 crore, highlighting Vertoz's ability to translate operational performance into stronger bottom-line results.

According to company information, in Q2 FY2026, Vertoz reported standalone revenue of ₹19.12 crore, up from ₹11.80 crore in Q2 FY2025, marking a strong 62% year-on-year growth. Compared to Q1 FY2026, when revenue stood at ₹18.07 crore, the company delivered a 6% sequential increase. For the first half of FY2026, standalone revenue reached ₹37.19 crore, a 58% rise over ₹23.51 crore recorded in H1 FY2025.

The company's EBITDA showed a significant turnaround, improving from a loss of ₹0.79 crore in Q2 FY2025 to a positive ₹3.45 crore in Q2 FY2026, reflecting a 536% year-on-year improvement. EBITDA also rose 18% sequentially from ₹2.92 crore in Q1 FY2026. For H1 FY2026, EBITDA stood at ₹6.37 crore, compared to ₹1.10 crore in H1 FY2025, a growth of 481%. EBITDA margins improved to 18% in Q2 FY2026 from -7% in the previous year, while the H1 margin expanded to 17% from 5% last year.

PAT for Q2 FY2026 increased to ₹1.68 crore from ₹0.98 crore in Q2 FY2025, a 71% year-on-year increase. Sequentially, PAT grew 9% from ₹1.53 crore in Q1 FY2026. For the first half of FY2026, PAT rose to ₹3.21 crore from ₹1.91 crore in H1 FY2025, representing a 69% year-on-year improvement. PAT margins stood steady at 9% during Q2 FY2026 compared to 8% last year, and improved to 9% for H1 FY2026, up from 8% in H1 FY2025.

According to company information, on a consolidated basis, revenue for Q2 FY2026 reached ₹72.26 crore, compared to ₹63.65 crore in Q2 FY2025, registering a 14% year-on-year growth. Sequentially, revenue increased by 3% from ₹70.49 crore in Q1 FY2026. For H1 FY2026, consolidated revenue stood at ₹142.75 crore, up 15% from ₹123.82 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidated EBITDA increased to ₹10.44 crore in Q2 FY2026 from ₹6.83 crore in Q2 FY2025, reflecting 53% year-on-year growth. EBITDA also saw a 4% sequential rise from ₹9.99 crore reported in Q1 FY2026. For H1 FY2026, EBITDA reached ₹20.43 crore, compared to ₹15.77 crore in H1 FY2025, a 30% increase. EBITDA margins improved to 14% in Q2, up from 11% a year earlier, and remained stable at 14% for the half year, compared to 13% last year.

The company's consolidated PAT rose to ₹7.24 crore in Q2 FY2026 from ₹6.57 crore in Q2 FY2025, a 10% year-on-year increase, and grew 12% sequentially from ₹6.47 crore in Q1 FY2026. For the first half of FY2026, PAT stood at ₹13.71 crore, up 11% from ₹12.30 crore in H1 FY2025. PAT margins remained steady at 10% for Q2 and improved to 10% for the half year, compared to 9-10% last year.

Business Highlights:

* In digital and AdTech campaigns, performance was flat compared to the previous quarter, but the number of campaigns we ran in Q2 FY26 was 36% higher than the same quarter last year.

* Registered 43% more domains in Q2 FY 2026, as compared to the same quarter last year.

Hirenkumar Shah, Managing Director, Vertoz Limited commented said, "The business and financial performance was steady and strong for Vertoz. This has been due to a strong combination of growth in sales, cost controls, and operational strength. These factors together have contributed to the sustained upward trend visible this quarter. What stands out for me is the consistency, even with the uncertainty in global markets, the business stayed on course. Our approach has been straightforward: keep improving, stay adaptable, and continue building with intent. That focus is what's carrying us forward."

Ashish Shah, Director, Vertoz Limited, said, " The company has delivered a balanced quarter with strong revenue growth and even stronger profit expansion. The consolidated business remains steady and reliable, while the standalone operations have turned into a clear growth engine, showing aggressive improvement in margins and profitability. With two consecutive strong quarters behind us, we are heading into the second half of FY2026 with solid momentum. The business is running more efficiently, the earnings profile is getting sharper, and we're genuinely excited about the road ahead. We're grateful to our partners, teams, and shareholders for the trust they place in us, their support is a big part of why this progress is possible."

According to company information , Vertoz Limited is a global MadTech and CloudTech powerhouse, delivering AI-driven solutions across advertising, marketing, media monetization, digital identity, and cloud infrastructure. (ANI)

