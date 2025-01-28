BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: Vervotech, a global technology brand in accommodation data management, announced a strategic business restructuring to promote growth, grow clientele, and increase employee size in due course. Anurag Mittal, formerly the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), was elevated to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In his new role, Mittal will spearhead Vervotech's revenue growth and drive strategic initiatives to expand the company's global presence.

On another note, as part of this restructuring, Shilpi Yadav has been promoted to Vice President of Sales, while Prashant Chouhan has taken on the role of Marketing Director. Both will play key roles in supporting Vervotech's aggressive growth and business expansion plans under Mittal's leadership.

With an impeccable history of driving business success across large enterprises and in new economy businesses, Mittal's leadership and with a powerful team, will further solidify Vervotech's position as an industry leader.

Speaking on the development, CEO Sanjay Ghare stated, "Over the past few years, we have made massive improvements in our mapping products and launched a new offering in DualMap, putting us right up there in terms of accuracy and the UX we offer. This is the perfect time for us to tap into new opportunities and strengthen our global presence. This restructuring marks a big step forward as we gear up for our next phase of growth. With Anurag stepping into the Chief Commercial Officer role, and Shilpi and Prashant taking on key leadership positions, we're aligning our structure to drive aggressive expansion and deliver even more value to our partners and customers."

This restructuring comes at a crucial time for the company, which is focused on scaling operations and broadening its market presence. To achieve this, Vervotech will also take strategic initiatives to leverage the ecosystem of parent companies in Constellation Software and Juniper Group.

