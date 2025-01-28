India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates of 3rd T20I 2025: India and England are currently engaged in an exciting five-match T20I series and hosts India are at the brink of winning the series as they now have a healthy 2-0 lead after the first two matches. The next match will be played at Rajkot and win here for India will seal the series in their favour. check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The defending ICC T20 World Cup champions India started the series on a high when they produced a dominant performance against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second match was a much closer encounter where the match went to the last over due to the collapse of the Indian top order. England have already named an unchanged XI and India will be looking to repeat the same level of performance and secure another victory and take an unassailable lead. IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025: Top Five Players To Watch Out in India Against England Clash.

England will be really concerned with the batting they produced against spin in the series. They have been consistently troubled by Varun Chakaravarthy in the middle overs, specially Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone has found it really difficult to fare against the Indian spinners. Phil Salt has been struggling to get away against Arshdeep Singh and Ben Duckett has also not been able to make an impact. Only Jos Buttler has been the consistent star for England in the top order and in the last match it was only Brydon Carse who could replicate an impactful performance. Carse was effective with the ball as well alongside Adil Rashid while Jofra Archer and Mark Wood were expensive. England will need a performance as a unit from their players in the third T20I to survive longer in the series.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has not been able to score big so far in the series. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma were the impressive icons in the batting unit in the first two T20Is. While the middle and the lower middle order is yet to hit the top gear. With Rinku Singh still unavailable due to injury, Gautam Gambhir and co can think of bringing in Shivam Dube or Ramandeep Singh in the lower middle order to add some power in the mix. The spin heavy bowling attack has worked so far and is likely to continue. Jasprit Bumrah Wins Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year at ICC Cricket Awards 2024.

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Dhruv Jurel, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.