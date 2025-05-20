BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: In a bold move poised to shape the future of business consulting and leadership coaching, SAM'SPACE has been officially launched. At SAM'SPACE, Samir Sathe is building a new paradigm of empathic, AI-augmented growth consulting and coaching counsel, with implementation-oriented services that surpass traditional consulting models. The firm is specifically built to engage and assist curated seed and series A-D start-ups, SMEs, mid-cap firms, family offices, private capital providers, and governments. SAM'SPACE exists to bridge the expectation gap between entrepreneurs, capital seekers and capital providers.

The firm is governed by some of the most distinguished minds in the world of strategy, performance improvement, growth, finance, entrepreneurship, media, entertainment and innovation: Samir Sathe (Founder & CEO) ex-Universal Consulting, Reliance Wadhwani Foundation, INSEAD alum, Strategist, Coach; Paresh Kumar Vaish (Board member) ex-McKinsey, BCG, EY, AM, and HBS alum, transformation and turnaround specialist senior partner; Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR) (Board member), ex-CEO of T-Hub and G.A.M.E and IIM-R alum, innovation ecosystem leader, Sunil Lulla, (Board member), ex-Balaji Telefilms Ltd, GREY Group India, Times Television Network, Indya.com, SONY Entertainment, JWT, HMV and MTV., Times Now SP Jain alum; and Alisha Poonawalla (Director) ex-Solomon & Co, legal innovation expert, with cross-border advisory experience in Asia-Pac region, ex-Monash University, Australia. This stellar team brings together collective learnings of 1000+ consulting cases for 500+ clients, across 30+ cultures, and 10,000+ coaching hours for 100+ CXOs, over four decades. They have a sharply focused shared mission: Build Scalable Businesses.

With its roots in India, SAM'SPACE has a reach across SE Asia, Asia-Pac, Middle East, Europe, and the Americas and will address the needs of its clients in key global and regional business corridors. What sets SAM'SPACE apart is its blended model of coaching and consulting, AI-augmented focus on growth consulting with its 'strategy in a box' model, and bespoke and federated talent model. Samir shares his vision: "There's a glaring gap between what clients need and traditional consulting models. SAM'SPACE bridges this by marrying empathic strategic growth counsel with AI-powered precision. We want to handhold clients to maximize their organizational health span and lifespan. I feel that change is sustainable if both, the leaders, and the entities they govern, change from within and abiotic forces. One without the other is likely to be short lived."

Paresh adds, "Excited to support Samir in this new venture - wishing SAM'SPACE all success." Sunil notes, "SAM'SPACE brings a fitting resolve to the current business environment and needs, with its focus on business solutions, profitability and scalability. I look forward to leveraging my experiences to the competitive advantage of clients of SAM'SPACE. Samir is an accomplished, nimble, client-focused professional, mirroring similar values." MSR says, "SAM'SPACE marks a significant milestone in innovation and creativity, and I am proud to support this launch. In today's fast-evolving landscape, platforms like SAM'SPACE are crucial for fostering entrepreneurship through engagement and meaningful connections."

Alisha says: "Excited to partner with Samir in his mission at his newly launched consulting company SAM'SPACE. A terrific coach, mentor, strategist and advisor, Samir' mission is to support growth-minded businesses as a trusted partner in their journey to scale. The SAM'SPACE team brings real-world experience, strategic thinking and flawless implementation to the table to build resilient, purpose-driven companies that last."

SAM'SPACE has already kicked off working with a few curated start-ups (including those backed by Y Combinator), and mid-sized businesses in India, MENA, in Healthcare, Financial Services, Venture Capital, Food, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Brand Consulting, etc.

