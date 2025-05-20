Masik Shivratri or Masik Shivaratri is a monthly Hindu occasion that is celebrated by people across India, especially by devotees of Lord Shiva. In the name of the festival Masik Shivaratri, the term ‘Masik’ means ‘monthly’, and ‘Shivaratri’ means ‘Night of Shiva’. Unlike the major annual Maha Shivaratri, which occurs once a year, usually in February or March, Masik Shivaratri is observed every month on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha. In May 2025, Masik Shivaratri falls on Sunday, May 25. Masik Shivaratri Wishes and HD Images: Send Lord Shiva Wallpapers, Shivaratri Messages and Greetings To Celebrate the Auspicious Day During Sawan Maas.

According to drikpanchang, Krishna Chaturdashi tithi begins at 15:51 on May 25 and ends at 12:11 on May 26. In this article, let’s know more about Masik Shivaratri 2025 date and the significance of the monthly occasion dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Masik Shivratri 2025 May Date

Masik Shivaratri 2025 falls on Sunday, May 25.

Masik Shivratri Rituals

On the day of Masik Shivaratri, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. Devotees observe a fast throughout the day and break the fast after midnight or the next morning. Staying awake at night and chanting Shiva mantras such as Om Namah Shivaya. On this day, devotees offer milk, honey, water, bael leaves, fruits, and flowers to the Shiva Linga and seek the blessings of the Lord On this day, acts of donation are considered auspicious. Some devotees also observe an all‑night vigil (jagaran) and offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

Masik Shivaratri Significance

Masik Shivaratri is an auspicious day that is celebrated with great devotion by devotees of Lord Shiva. Devotees believe that worshiping Lord Shiva on Masik Shivaratri helps in the removal of sins and brings peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth. By fasting, chanting and worshipping Lord Shiva on the 14th lunar night, devotees believe past karmic debts are mitigated and they are blessed with peace and happiness. On this day, unmarried girls observe a fast and pray for a suitable life partner; married couples seek continued marital bliss.

