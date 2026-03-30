BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 30: Mylan Laboratories Limited (a Viatris Company) has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in India for the fifth year in a row. The award is based entirely on what employees say about their experience working at Viatris in India. This year, 86% of employees said it's a Great Place To Work.

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Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. This recognition is the result of an independent evaluation, which uses a rigorous two-step process that includes an anonymous survey to employees and a specific evaluation of the company's corporate culture, assessing the practices, policies, and HR and leadership culture of the organization.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Viatris stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

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"This milestone reflects our people-first philosophy and our sustained efforts to create an environment where all colleagues feel valued, empowered, and supported in their growth. At Viatris, we remain committed to fostering wellbeing, inclusivity and continuous development so that our people can bring their best to work every day," says Anupam Bhatt, Head of Human Relations, Viatris in India.

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