New Delhi [India], March 10: Vietjet is inviting Indian travellers to explore Vietnam's vibrant culture, scenic beauty and famous cuisine through its special campaign, 'Fly Vietjet, Strike Gold', running from March 3 to May 19, 2026. The airline is also rolling out an irresistible International Women's Day promotion, offering special fares on flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to Vietnam's Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

As part of the 'Holi - Fly Vietjet, Strike Gold' campaign, passengers booking eligible flights will get a chance to win exciting prizes, including a grand prize of one bar of pure gold (approximately 1.2 oz). The airline will also offer weekly gold and silver rewards, along with attractive e-vouchers for future travel, making every journey more rewarding. More details are available on the airline's official website.

Vietjet Commercial Director Ha Nang Viet said: "Through the 'Holi - Fly Vietjet, Strike Gold' campaign, we aim to offer accessible travel while sharing the spirit of optimism, prosperity and good fortune with passengers around the world."

March to May is considered one of the best times to visit Vietnam with pleasant weather across the country -- from the cool mountains of Sapa to the beautiful beaches of Phu Quoc. Visitors can also experience colourful spring festivals and enjoy fresh seasonal dishes, including Vietnam's world-famous street food.

Vietjet plays an important role in strengthening air connectivity between India and Vietnam, supporting tourism, trade and cultural exchange between the two countries. From Vietnam, passengers can further connect to multiple destinations across the Asia-Pacific region through Vietjet's extensive network, offering greater convenience and competitive fares.

With convenient flight options and attractive fares, Indian travellers can now easily plan holidays, family visits or business trips to Vietnam and beyond.

About Vietjet

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. The airline currently operates 135 aircraft and has nearly 600 additional aircraft on order, including both wide-body and narrow-body aircraft. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

