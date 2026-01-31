VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 31: Viram Suvarn Limited (formerly known as Veeram Securities Limited) has announced the launch of its Rights Issue, which will open for subscription on January 23, 2026 and close on February 20, 2026. The last date for on-market renunciation of Rights Entitlements is January 30, 2026.

Also Read | NASA Delays Artemis II Moon Mission to February 8 Due to Freezing Weather Conditions in Florida.

The Rights Issue aims to strengthen the company's capital base and support future growth initiatives, while offering existing shareholders an opportunity to enhance their participation in the company at an attractive valuation.

Key Financial Highlights (as on December 31, 2025):

Also Read | Jeffrey Epstein 'Raped and Attacked Girls Several Times a Day' as Part of Sickening Routine, New Epstein Files Reveal.

- Face Value: ₹2 per share

- Book Value: ₹4.35

- Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹0.82

- Net Profit: ₹618.63 lakh

- Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: 13x

- Price to Book (P/B) Ratio: 3.12

- Return on Equity (ROE): 21.72%

-Return on Capital Employed (ROCE): 23.64%

-Market Capitalization: ₹93-95 crore

-Promoter Holding: 56.08%

Viram Suvarn Limited has demonstrated consistent financial performance, supported by healthy profitability ratios and strong return metrics. The company believes that the Rights Issue will further enhance its financial flexibility and create long-term value for shareholders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)