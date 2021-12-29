New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/GIPR): Vishaal Rasquinha is no stranger to high-profile weddings but when he was asked to emcee for the wedding of the year, that of Vicky Kaushal to Katrina Kaif, he couldn't believe his ears.

He found the news hard to believe and in his words, "the feeling has still not sunk in." Therefore, it is a pity that he cannot share anything more with the world because of the promise of secrecy that binds him to the extravagant but intimate affair.

The organizers contacted Vishaal a couple of weeks before the biggest celebrity wedding of 2021 was celebrated at the Six Senses For in Barwara village in Rajasthan. The whole experience was distinctly attractive for Vishaal, who has hosted several high-profile marriages all over the world. Talking about the distinct attachment that he felt to the Kaushal-Kaif union, Vishaal says, "Both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are my favorites. And therefore, when I was approached to play the emcee for the wedding, I couldn't believe my ears for the opening I was being offered. This seemed to be one of those things, which one wonders if they are too dreamy to be real."

However, once the offer was signed and sealed, he got down to prepare for what he did best - bringing joy to the wedding guests and keeping the bride and groom in good humor. Talking about his preparations at the 3-day wedding, during which he participated in all the beautiful ceremonies, Vishaal has this to say, "I consider that I always have to put the best of myself on stage, regardless of the event or the conditions that arise for me. All I'm looking for is to make my client's days unforgettable."

Vishaal, who has 8 years of experience working for major events organized by the Indian Premier League, United Nations in India, Rajasthan Royals team, etc, has been lauded as the "Wedding Emcee of the Year-Platinum" for two consecutive years 2020 & 2021 by the Wedding Sutra magazine. Vishal also hosts and produces a podcast "Behind The Shaadi" on Spotify in which he narrates his insights about the workings of the grand Indian wedding industry. Apart from Spotify, the podcast can be accessed at other portals too.

Talking about his work ethics as a highly professional emcee, Vishaal shared that the most important aspect of his job for the Katrina-Vicky wedding, "Weddings are bound to be a special event for anyone who takes that step. If the partner wants to keep it intimate and confidential, regardless of who they are, my priority is to respond to their wishes. Even currently, I am denying all requests for information about the festivities from certain outlets, and I will continue to do so."

Considering this luxury wedding a career highlight for himself, this celebrity emcee is geared up to host several more jaw-dropping events in the future too because he wants to build upon his brand in the Indian wedding market.

