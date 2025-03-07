VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 7: In the heart of Bangalore's startup ecosystem, unfolds a journey of a trio whose sustainable and innovative technology is changing transportation methods.

VOZI - a two-year-old electric bootstrapped mobility startup has been changing the way people safely and comfortably move around the city, fueled by clean green energy while simultaneously achieving a milestone many startups only dream of: PAT (Profit After Tax) profitability. For the Financial Year 2024-25, VOZI is on track to achieve Rs9 crore in annual recurring revenue while hitting PAT profitability

VOZI was founded in 2022 by three ambitious entrepreneurs: Rajat Hegde, CEO, Bharath Ramaswamy, COO, and Bhanu Kushwah, CTO of VOZI. They dared to work towards an audacious vision of making urban mobility dependent on electric transportation. With just five self-funded electric vehicles, VOZI started operating in Bangalore.

At present, that modest beginning has transformed into a fleet of 80 electric vehicles, completing a staggering 2,00,000 trips on OLA with an impressive average rating of 4.7. With a strong commitment towards environmental sustainability, the brand has completed 2.5 Lakh eco-friendly trips while traveling 1 crore kilometers on clean energy, saving 1,500 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.

However, they are not just solving problems for the environment but also tackling the common problems faced by the customers. Their offerings like secure rides with in-car cameras, flexible city rides, and corporate transportation options for employees along with the launch of flat Rs999 airport transfers across Bangalore, add more value to the customers.

"We're not just building a transportation company," says co-founder Bharath Ramaswamy. "We're creating a movement towards cleaner, more efficient urban mobility."

Hitting PAT profitability within 3 years indicates VOZI's sustainable and profitable business model, which increases operational efficiency. As the startup looks to raise its next round of funding, it proves that environmental sustainability and profitability can exist side by side.

About VOZI: Founded in 2022 and based in Bangalore, VOZI is an electric mobility startup dedicated to providing sustainable, efficient, and affordable transportation solutions.

