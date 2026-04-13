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Bitcoin (BTC), the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, showed signs of consolidation during early morning trade on Monday. As of 8:26 AM IST, Bitcoin was trading at USD 71,047, maintaining a relatively stable position following a period of heightened volatility. The digital asset continues to trade within a narrow range as investors weigh cooling geopolitical tensions against upcoming macroeconomic data releases from the United States.

The current price action reflects a cautious approach from institutional and retail investors alike. Market analysts suggest that while the immediate momentum has slowed compared to the previous week's surge, the floor for the cryptocurrency remains firm above the USD 70,000 threshold. Bitcoin Price Today, April 10, 2026: BTC Price Surges Past USD 72,000 Mark Amid US-Iran Ceasefire.

Bitcoin Price Performance and Market Dynamics

The trading session on April 13 opened with Bitcoin holding steady near the USD 71,000 level. In the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency has fluctuated between a low of USD 70,450 and a high of USD 71,800. This sideways movement follows a week of significant gains where the asset briefly touched the USD 72,000 mark.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, also mirrored this stability, trading at approximately USD 3,820. The total global crypto market cap currently stands at roughly USD 2.65 trillion, showing a marginal decrease of 0.5% over the past day. Trading volumes have remained moderate as the market awaits fresh catalysts to drive the next leg of the price cycle.

Impact of Global Geopolitical Developments

A major factor influencing recent price movements has been the shifting geopolitical landscape, particularly reports regarding diplomatic progress in the Middle East. News of a potential ceasefire or de-escalation in tensions between major regional powers has historically led to a shift in capital from "safe-haven" assets back into equity and digital markets.

In early 2026, Bitcoin has increasingly acted as a barometer for global risk sentiment. While the easing of conflict often supports broader market growth, it also reduces the immediate demand for Bitcoin as a hedge against geopolitical instability. Consequently, the price has settled into a consolidation phase as the "fear premium" begins to exit the market.

Institutional Flows and Future Outlook

Institutional interest remains a significant pillar for Bitcoin's valuation. Recent data indicates that spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) in the United States have seen consistent, albeit smaller, net inflows over the last three trading days. This steady accumulation by institutional players is seen as a long-term bullish indicator, providing a cushion against sudden retail sell-offs. Bitcoin Price Today April 9, 2026: BTC Price Near USD 71,000 Level Amid Shifting Geopolitical Landscape.

Investors are now looking forward to the mid-month inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve officials later this week. If economic indicators suggest a more aggressive path for interest rate cuts, Bitcoin could see a renewed push toward its previous all-time highs. Conversely, a stronger-than-expected dollar could keep the BTC price capped below the USD 73,000 resistance level in the short term.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 08:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).