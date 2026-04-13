Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are scheduled to host the league-leading Rajasthan Royals (RR) on 13 April at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. As the IPL 2026 season moves into its third week, both teams are preparing to contend with extreme weather conditions, with local reports indicating that a significant heatwave is currently affecting the Telangana region. You can find Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match scorecard here.

Hyderabad Weather and Rain Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Hyderabad and surrounding districts, remains in effect until Monday evening. Temperatures are forecast to peak between 36°C and 40°C during the afternoon, with state officials advising residents to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during peak sunlight hours. While the evening start time offers some relief from the direct sun, the residual heat is expected to make for a physically demanding contest.

Unlike the scattered thunderstorms experienced across parts of South India earlier this weekend, the specific forecast for Match 21 remains predominantly clear. The probability of precipitation during the fixture is currently rated as very low, with clear skies predicted throughout the night. This ensures that fans are unlikely to see any rain-related interruptions or the introduction of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

Hyderabad Weather Live

Conditions at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium is traditionally a high-scoring batting paradise, and the environmental conditions tomorrow are expected to favour the side batting second. Meteorologists predict that the dew factor will become a significant variable from roughly the 12th over of the second innings. This typically makes the ball difficult for bowlers to grip, particularly spinners, which may influence the toss decision in favour of bowling first.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).