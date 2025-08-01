BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 1: Vrutti has recently received a grant from the Walmart Foundation to strengthen 11 Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) and empower over 15,000 smallholder farmers across Kalaburagi and Chikkaballapur districts in Karnataka.

Also Read | Melhores Cassinos Online Do Brasil.

The initiative, "Building 15,000 Resilient and Wealthy Small Farmers", is focused on boosting the long-term resilience, and inclusive growth of smallholder farmers through FPC-led models. Vrutti is a livelihood catalyst dedicated to improving the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable communities and households.

This initiative envisions a future where FPCs operate as independent and scalable enterprises. Through stable revenues and diversified income streams, FPCs can build resilient business models and sustain impact over the long term. Farmer shareholders stand to gain from consistent income growth and better returns on their investments, as FPCs evolve into trusted, well-governed institutions that enable farmers to access markets, negotiate favorable prices, and reinvest in their growth.

Also Read | India Post Payments Bank Launches Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication Facility for Customer Transactions To Boost Secure Digital Banking.

Through the grant, Vrutti will aim to scale its proven FPC-strengthening model, expand access to finance and markets, and foster women's leadership across value chains. The grant will also help introduce data-driven practices and climate-resilient approaches to improve farmer incomes and long-term sustainability.

Speaking about the initiative, Raghini Badhrinarayanan, CEO, Vrutti, said, "Smallholder farmers who make up the backbone of India's agricultural sector often struggle with marginal land holdings, limited market access, and inadequate financing options. These challenges are further compounded by climate change and market volatility. Women farmers remain especially vulnerable, often limited to low-wage labor roles and excluded from key decisions and benefits. Vrutti's approach bridges systemic gaps by integrating market linkages, technology, formal finance, and climate-resilient practices. With support from the Walmart Foundation, we will enable FPCs to operate as independent, scalable enterprises that deliver higher incomes, improved productivity, and greater resilience to shocks for smallholder farmers."

Nishant Gupta, Social & Environmental Impact Advisor to Walmart.Org, said, "Vrutti's efforts to build resilient, well-governed Farmer Producer Companies in Karnataka align with our focus on strengthening market access and advancing economic opportunity for smallholder farmers. We are pleased to support this initiative, which places women farmers at the center and promotes sustainable livelihoods."

By adopting sustainable agricultural practices, farmers can enhance productivity while conserving natural resources, leading to improved yields and lower input costs. Greater access to credit, insurance, and social protection helps mitigate financial shocks, while a balanced mix of farm, allied, and non-farm activities ensures income stability for smallholder farmers and their families. It emphasizes the leadership of women and marginalized farmers in enterprise governance, driving equitable economic progress. The initiative will leverage digital platforms to promote data-driven growth and provide real-time insights that enhance decision-making and risk management for FPCs.

The envisioned long-term outcome is a scalable and replicable model that positions smallholder farmers not just as producers, but as key players in competitive value chains. This effort will ultimately contribute to building a more inclusive, market-ready agricultural ecosystem in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)