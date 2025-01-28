PNN

Greater Noida West (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28: VVIP Group, a renowned name in real estate and diversified sectors, is thrilled to announce the launch of its prestigious project, VVIP Addresses, located in Sector 12, Greater Noida West, ushering in a new era of luxury living in the region.

Key Highlights of VVIP Addresses:

* Spacious, Luxury Residences:

Spanning across 5 acres, VVIP Addresses features 4 exclusive towers with apartment sizes ranging from 2995 sqft to 4645 sqft, designed to provide the utmost in luxury, space, and privacy for residents.

* State-of-the-Art Amenities, Box Cricket :

For the first time in Noida/Greater Noida West, the project introduces an exciting Box Cricket Stadium, offering a unique recreational experience. Additional highlights include 12 ft ceiling heights, an all-weather swimming pool, and a variety of other premium amenities designed for a high-end lifestyle.

* Limited Inventory, Prime Location:

Located in Sector 12, Greater Noida, the project benefits from excellent connectivity to major highways, educational institutions, and commercial hubs. With limited units available, VVIP Addresses presents an exclusive opportunity for luxury homebuyers and investors alike.

* Launch Event:

The grand opening on January 26 will feature the unveiling of the luxurious sample flat, the marketing & sales office, and the indoor cricket stadium, providing visitors with an immersive experience of the project's offerings.

* Visionary Excellence:

VVIP Group aims to set a benchmark for premium residences, combining sophisticated design, luxury living, and innovative recreational facilities.

"We are excited to launch VVIP Addresses, a project that reflects our commitment to creating landmark developments that set new standards in luxury living. With expansive, high-end residences and exceptional amenities like the Box Cricket Stadium, we are proud to offer a unique lifestyle in Greater Noida," said Mr. Praveen Tyagi, CMD of VVIP Group.

Eminent Guests Participating in the Program

The launch event will be graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries and professionals from various fields:

* KC Tyagi: JD(U) leader, former National Chief Spokesperson of Janata Dal (United), and former Member of Parliament* Pramod Krishnam: Spiritual leader, social activist, and politician* Yudhveer Singh Tyagi: Chairman, UP Cricket Association (UPCA)* Praveen Kumar: Ex-cricketer* NK Chowdhury: Chief Engineer, Ghaziabad Authority* Vishal Mittal: Principal Architect, VVIP Addresses* SK Goel: Interior Architect

Leadership at VVIP Group

Mr. Vibhor Tyagi and Mr. Vaibhav Tyagi, the second-generation heads of VVIP Group, continue to lead the company with a vision to take it to greater heights. "We don't just sell flats; we sell homes. Transparency and quality are our top priorities, and we make no compromises," they emphasized. Under their leadership, VVIP Group has successfully expanded its portfolio, delivering iconic residential and commercial developments across Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida. Their focus on innovation and customer trust remains central to the company's ongoing success.

About VVIP Infratech Limited

VVIP Infratech Limited (popularly known as VVIPL), the flagship company of VVIP Group, was founded by Visionary CMD Shri Praveen Tyagi in 1990. A listed company, VVIPL has established itself as a leading Class A Civil and Electrical Contractor, with a reputation for excellence in executing large-scale infrastructure projects.

Operating successfully across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and other regions, VVIPL has become a trusted name in infrastructure development, delivering projects with precision, quality, and a commitment to excellence.

About VVIP Group

VVIP Group is a dynamic, multi-faceted conglomerate with expertise spanning Real Estate, Infrastructure, Hospitality, Sports, and Entertainment. Established over three decades ago, the Group has built a legacy of excellence and innovation. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Praveen Tyagi, VVIP Group first garnered attention with the successful launch of VVIP Addresses in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, setting new benchmarks for quality, prime locations, and community living. Since then, the Group has successfully delivered numerous residential and commercial projects across Ghaziabad and Noida, maintaining a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and trust. With a legacy of exceptional construction and a focus on luxury and community-driven living, VVIP Group continues to shape the future of real estate in India.

At the launch event, Mr. Umesh Rathore, VP (Sales & CRM) at VVIP Group, shared that the company has been receiving a very positive response from potential homebuyers, reflecting their trust in the brand and the project.

For more information about VVIP Addresses or to register for the upcoming launch event, please visit www.vvipaddresses.com

Connect with us on social media:https://www.instagram.com/vvipaddresses/

