PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25: In recognition of World Kidney Awareness Month, Manipal Hospitals has launched an innovative and thought-provoking campaign to highlight the urgent need for kidney health awareness. The campaign, symbolically titled 'Nationwide Mass Resignation of Kidneys,' has captured public attention with its striking message--kidneys across the country are "resigning" due to neglect, unhealthy lifestyles, and delayed diagnosis.

Also Read | Why is Shreyas Iyer Playing for PBKS in IPL 2025? Find Out Reason Behind KKR’s IPL-Winning Captain’s Inclusion in Punjab Kings Squad for Indian Premier League Season 18.

As a part of this larger initiative, Manipal Hospitals organized kidney awareness discussion forums across multiple units in Bangalore. On March 20, 2025, Manipal Hospital Whitefield and Manipal Hospital Varthur Road collaboratively hosted a significant event attended by over 80 senior citizens. The event featured two dynamic panel discussions led by distinguished nephrologists and urologists, who delved into crucial aspects of kidney health, risk factors, and medical advancements.

Panel 1: The Silent Epidemic - Detecting and Managing Kidney Diseases Early

Also Read | BHIM 3.0: Bharat Interface for Money Now Smarter With 15 Languages, Bill Splitting and Family Mode; 3rd Major Update Since Launch.

The first panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Rashmi SR, Consultant - Nephrology and Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital Whitefield and Varthur Road, set the tone for the event by highlighting why kidney diseases are often called 'silent killers.' Experts emphasized that early-stage kidney diseases frequently go unnoticed due to a lack of symptoms, and most patients are diagnosed only when the disease has progressed significantly. The discussion explored risk factors, diagnostic advancements, lifestyle interventions, and the role of public awareness in tackling chronic kidney disease (CKD). Key Takeaways from the Nephrologists from the Panel discussion:

* Dr. Manoharan B, Consultant- Nephrology and Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital Varthur Road, underscored the asymptomatic nature of chronic kidney disease (CKD), stating, "Many patients come to us only when their kidney function is already compromised. In rural areas, limited access to healthcare further delays diagnosis. Even after an acute kidney injury (AKI), regular follow-ups are a must to prevent long-term damage."

* Dr. Garima Aggarwal, Consultant - Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital Whitefield and Varthur Road, highlighted high-risk groups and early detection strategies, saying, "Diabetics, hypertensives, and those with a family history of kidney disease should be screened annually. Creatinine levels alone are not enough--advanced tests like Cystatin-C and GFR calculation provide a more accurate assessment of kidney function."

* Dr. Vishnuvardhan BR, Consultant - Nephrology, Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, spoke about non-conventional risk factors, noting that certain geographical regions in India, face high CKD prevalence due to chemical exposure and poor water quality. He cautioned against alternative medications, explaining that 10-15% of kidney diseases arise from unknown causes, often linked to unregulated supplements and alternative medicines.

* Dr. Madhav Hande, Consultant - Nephrology, Renal Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, emphasized early kidney screening and regular follow-ups, especially for high-risk individuals. He shared the case of a 26-year-old IT professional who developed advanced kidney disease after ignoring abnormalities found in routine check-ups. He advised annual kidney screening with eGFR and UACR for all high-risk groups--including those with diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, prior acute kidney injury, and autoimmune kidney conditions. For diabetics, screening should begin at diagnosis for Type 2, and five years after onset for Type 1.

* Dr. Maria Bethsaida Manual, Consultant - Nephrology & Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, advocated for mass awareness programs, proposing mandatory kidney function tests in corporate health check-ups, digital outreach through social media, and health camps in remote areas. She also touched upon the importance of monitoring kidney health during pregnancy, stating, "High-risk pregnancies must include kidney screenings in antenatal care to prevent complications."

Key lifestyle modifications emphasized in the discussion included reducing salt intake (below 4g per day), maintaining a healthy weight, staying hydrated, and avoiding over-the-counter pain medications. The nephrologists urged attendees to prioritize early detection, as even minor kidney function changes could indicate long-term risks.

Panel 2: The Role of Urologists in Kidney Protection and Treatment

The second panel involved an insightful discussion by the eminent urologists and was moderated by Dr. Shrinivas RP, Consultant - Urology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield. The discussion focused on the early interventions from urological perspective which can save the patient from becoming chronic kidney disease patient or end stage renal disease patient. They also discussed about other urological diseases which can contribute to chronic kidney disease such as kidney stones, urinary tract infections (UTIs), kidney cancer and prostatic enlargement. The experts also discussed the nuances of renal transplant and who are eligible and what are the urological considerations and also a special note on robotic surgery in the present era of kidney disease.

Key Takeaways from the Urologists from the Panel discussion:

* Dr. Prakash Babu SML, Consultant- Urology, Robotic Surgery and Transplant Surgery, Manipal Hospital Whitefield elaborated on urological interventions in early-stage kidney disease, explaining that minimally invasive procedures can prevent further damage. He also shed light on robotic-assisted surgeries, which have revolutionized kidney procedures, improving precision, recovery time, and patient outcomes.

* Addressing kidney transplantation, Dr. Chethan JV, Consultant- Urology, Manipal Hospital Varthur Road, clarified the differences between live and deceased donors, emphasizing, "Contrary to myths, kidney donors can lead a normal life with just one kidney, provided they follow a healthy lifestyle." He also touched upon prostate gland enlargement, renal calculi or kidney stones, and urinary tract infections as contributing factors to kidney failure, explaining the importance of timely medical intervention to prevent complications.

Manipal Hospitals' kidney awareness forums serve as a wake-up call for the public to recognize the importance of kidney health before it's too late. The campaign's impact has already been seen, with increased inquiries for kidney screenings and proactive health check-ups.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649569/Manipal_Hospitals_Kidney_Awareness_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649570/Manipal_Hospitals_Kidney_Awareness_2.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)