Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 2 (ANI): India is setting its sights on becoming a global defence manufacturing hub with a target of achieving defence production worth Rs 3 lakh crore and defence exports worth Rs 50,000 crore by 2029, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Speaking at the Sardar Sabha in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Tuesday, he outlined the government's roadmap for building a self-reliant and strong defence ecosystem.

"Today, due to the 'Make-in-India' initiative, we are becoming Aatmanirbhar in defence production, while exporting military equipment to friendly countries. Our defence exports have increased nearly 34-fold in the last 11 years. We aim to achieve defence production worth Rs 3 lakh crore and defence exports worth Rs 50,000 crore by 2029," he said.

The event was held as part of the 'Unity March' organised by Mera Yuva (MY) Bharat under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

According to a Ministry of Defence press release, Rajnath Singh said that the government is carrying forward the national security vision of Sardar Patel, who had long stressed the importance of modernising the armed forces and promoting indigenous weapon production.

Commending the Indian Armed Forces, Rajnath Singh said that the success of Operation Sindoor demonstrated the courage and professionalism of the soldiers. He noted that the world now recognises the bravery and strength of India's military. "We are a peace-loving nation which never provokes any country, but if provoked, we do not spare those who try to cast an evil eye," he asserted.

Governor of Punjab Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami, Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour & Employment Shobha Karandlaje and state-government officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)

