Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: WebEngage, a leading SaaS platform offering Customer Data and Engagement solutions has announced 'India's biggest hiring drive for growth marketing professionals' in partnership with MetaMorph. The initiative aims to connect the country's top consumer brands with pre-vetted talent across mobile marketing, CLM operations, and product analytics, professionals who have prior experience using WebEngage or similar software.

Set to take place across Mumbai (Nov 21), Bengaluru (Nov 28), and Gurugram (Dec 4), the hiring drive will bring together 40+ of India's most iconic brands and 500+ pre-screened candidates, offering 100+ open positions across key growth functions. Participating companies include leading names such as DMI Finance, Acko, Reliance, BlueStone, and Yatra, among others, making it one of the most impactful industry-driven recruitment initiatives in India's digital ecosystem.

In a meticulously designed speed-date-style hiring format managed by MetaMorph, companies and candidates will engage in curated, one-on-one sessions that enable faster, more meaningful conversations and high-quality matches. This precision-driven model ensures every interview is pre-scheduled, managed end-to-end, and aligned with both candidate aspirations and brand requirements, delivering a seamless hiring experience from selection to onboarding.

Avlesh Singh, Co-founder and CEO, WebEngage, said, "At WebEngage, we've always believed that great growth stories are built on great talent. As our customer ecosystem grows, made up of some of India's most forward-thinking consumer brands, the need for professionals who truly understand CRM, retention, and data-led engagement is stronger than ever. This hiring drive is our way of making those connections happen, bringing together talented professionals and ambitious brands under one roof to shape the next wave of growth marketing excellence in India."

Sanam Rawal, Founding Partner, MetaMorph, said, "Our mission at MetaMorph is to reshape how talent meets opportunity in fast-growing industries. Teaming up with WebEngage for India's largest growth marketing recruitment event helps us bridge the gap between demand and talent through a faster, smarter, and more human hiring experience. This idea is designed to make recruitment seamless and outcome-driven, ensuring every brand and professional walks away with the right match to accelerate their growth journey."

Anshuman Prakash - Senior Vice President - Head of Growth at DMI Finance Private Limited added, "As a fast-growing consumer finance brand, access to professionals skilled in retention, segmentation, and personalization is invaluable. This initiative by WebEngage and MetaMorph gives us a direct platform to connect with qualified candidates who can drive meaningful impact from day one. For digital-first businesses like ours, it's an opportunity to find the right talent efficiently and build stronger, data-driven growth teams."

From curated profile matching to post-interview coordination, MetaMorph will manage the hiring process end-to-end, ensuring efficiency and transparency at every step, from shortlisting to offer rollout. Together, with WebEngage, the partnership aims to make hiring smarter and more impactful; not just filling roles but building long-term growth marketing teams that can drive data-led business transformation for India's leading brands.

WebEngage is an advanced Customer Data and Engagement Platform that helps consumer brands engage and retain their customers to achieve higher lifetime value and marketing ROI. The product stack includes a robust customer data and analytics platform - unifying data across silos, the best-in-class engagement layer with a multi-channel journey builder, and a personalization engine that helps boost conversion for all channels, including the web and mobile apps.

Ranked #1 consistently across all review platforms on ease of use and comprehensiveness of the platform, WebEngage is used by 850+ consumer brands across India, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asian markets. The roster across E-Commerce, Online Travel, Financial Services, Automobile, CPG and CPD verticals includes customers like Unilever, Airtel, Myntra, Sony, Groww, Acko, Spinny, Arabian Oud, Shoppers Stop, The Sultan Center, Reliance General Insurance, FlyNAS, Tata Motors, Eureka Forbes, CIPLA, Metro Brands, Yatra, PFI Mega Life etc.

