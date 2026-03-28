WebFair 25th Edition Set to Make a Bigger Impact with Innovation, Collaboration, and Industry Leaders

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 28: The highly anticipated WebFair 25th Edition is all set to take place in New Delhi, bringing together entrepreneurs, digital marketers, creators, and industry leaders for a power-packed day of learning, networking, and growth. Recognized as India's first Hindi web & digital marketing conference, the event continues to empower the growing digital ecosystem.

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- Venue: Lajpat Bhawan Auditorium, New Delhi- Date: 05 April 2026 (Sunday)- Time: 09:00 AM - 06:30 PM

Registrations are now open at: www.webfair.in

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Limited seats available,book now

With 200+ attendees expected, WebFair's 25th edition promises high-value insights and meaningful networking opportunities.

Founded by Sumit Chopra and Pankaj Chopra, WebFair has become a trusted platform connecting startups, marketers, and business leaders.

Visionary Founders Behind WebFair

At the core of WebFair's success are its founders, Sumit Chopra and Pankaj Chopra, who bring deep expertise in digital growth, hosting, and online business strategies.

Their vision is to create a platform where learning is practical, networking is meaningful, and growth is real, a philosophy reflected in every WebFair edition.

A Journey of 25 Successful Editions

- 24+ successful editions

- 2500+ attendees

- Strong digital & startup community

WebFair has consistently built a space where ideas convert into real opportunities.

What to Expect at WebFair 25th Edition

This milestone edition will feature practical sessions on the following:

- SEO strategies

- Domains & hosting

- AI tools & automation

- YouTube growth

- Startup scaling

Attendees will gain real, actionable insights from industry experts.

Sponsors & Partners

WebFair 25th Edition is powered and supported by leading industry partners:

- Title Partner ConnectReseller

- Gold Partner SastaHost

- Silver Partner Pankaj Kumar SEO , WABA Connect

- Digital Partners AP Web World, Chatora Point, Surekhta Events

- PR Partner DesigningBrain.com

These partners play a key role in enhancing the event's reach, execution, and overall experience.

Strategic Media Partnership

To strengthen its media presence and digital outreach, WebFair 25th Edition has partnered with a Leading Digital PR Agency in India, DesigningBrain.com, as its strategic PR Partner.

In the previous edition, Jatin Batra, Founder of DesigningBrain, was invited as a speaker and delivered a session on the "Power of Press Releases," highlighting how brands can build authority through PR.

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