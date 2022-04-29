New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI/PNN): Music festivals have been sorely missed since the early 2020s and 'Off Grid' has come to put an end to the woes.

A two-day open-air gathering of creatives and community, 'Off Grid' will host attendees at Neeralaya in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on April 30th and May 1st, 2022; while strictly adhering to health and safety protocols outlined by the government.

Tickets for the two-day event are on sale at Skillbox. Located on the banks of River Beas, close to Kullu-Manali, Himachal Pradesh, Neeralaya, is both the quintessential 'little house by the river and that 'secret place'. Surrounded by fruit trees, natural alcoves, and breathtaking scenic views of the Himalayas and the river - it will be letting the festival-goers simply delight in a kind of crowd energy that has seemed lost of late - making it the perfect venue to host a socially-distanced limited sized gathering.

This event is a venture of actor turned entrepreneur Asmita Sood - who is all set to bring beautiful experiences to a techno music fest. Asmita Sood and music enthusiast Aman Lakhani have come together to give their fellow music lovers an unforgettable time. Stages in the hills will make way for sundowners under the trees, picnics in the garden and pool parties, etc.

Commenting on the festival Asmita says "It all started with a dream; me being an avid music lover have attended so many such fests. I have always wanted to do something like this, be a part of something this huge and when I saw the chance, I wasted no time. A music festival is almost like a surreal world that comes to be and then vanishes, and all you are left with are beautiful memories that you create with yourself and the people there. It's like an escape from their usual life; it's a safe space for people to just be themselves, with no judgements, no questions, just pure happiness, and good vibes. Our focus this year is on championing and supporting local excellence in food, culture, and music as we cautiously celebrate the encouraging signs of revival in India."

Co-powered by Budweiser, the headliners for this event include remarkable artists like Maksim Dark, Citizen Kain, Kohra, Invoker, Anushka Menon, and Varun Fernandes. The event has also curated a list of heady homegrown artists that'll perform this season.

The other brand partners include Svva, Salud Beverages, Jimmy's Cocktails, and instaX. The event will be a premiere for 'Off Grid' as an extremely intimate affair with limited capacity, paving way for bigger seasons to come soon.

The fest has tied up with three nearby hotel properties to ensure a comfortable stay for the guests.

