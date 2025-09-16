VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Wellington College International Pune (WCI Pune) celebrated its second Founders' Day on Saturday, September 13, 2025, in a spectacular display of vibrancy, grandeur, and enthusiasm that brought the entire school community together.

The celebration commenced with a piano piece performed by pupils. The performance was followed by a welcome speech by Mr. Anuj Aggarwal, the Co-founder of Wellington College India. His speech focused on Wellington's investment and plans for infrastructure and facilities. It reaffirmed the school's dedication to providing a world-class learning environment, especially with WCI Pune now offering the IBDP from August 2025.

The Headmaster, Dr. Murray Tod, looked back at the spectacular year for the school, celebrating academic and extracurricular milestones while setting a visionary outlook. He also commended the holistic framework and future for WCI Pune and its pupils, while speaking in depth about the values pioneered by the school.

Mr. Paresh Thakrar, Managing Director of WC International, highlighted the school's place within the global Wellington network. He noted that WCI Pune seamlessly carries forward Wellington's historic legacy while embracing a progressive curriculum enriched with strong traditional values.

To take the event to another level, it included pupil-led performances. The musical band and dance performance showcased the budding talent of WCI Pune.

The highlight of the event was the inspiring speech made by the chief guest, Mr. Satish Pradhan, Advisor and former Head of HR to the TATA group. In his address, he congratulated the school on the second successful Founders' Day. He spoke about the three strands of humanity that define the school's ethos, bringing together pupils, staff and the wider community. He praised the school's diversity, inclusivity, compassion and commitment to build a strong foundation in India, for Indian and international pupils.

Since its opening , WCI Pune has already demonstrated exceptional integrity and responsibility in guiding young global citizens. From fostering a culture that extends beyond classrooms to offering an enriched educational experience and an inclusive curriculum, the school continues to leave no stone unturned in shaping future-ready learners.

