NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 18: Wheebox ETS, a leading provider of talent assessment and remote proctoring services, presented 'India Skills Report' with the theme "Global Skills Mobility-India's Decade" at Association of Indian Universities (AIU) 98th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and National Seminar of Vice Chancellors. The event, themed "Higher Education @ 2047," started from April 15th and ends on 17th, 2024, in Leonia Holistic Destination, Shamirpet, Hyderabad.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai: Two Labourers Steal Six Kg of Gold and Rs 2,000 Cash After Breaking Into Flat in Nerul, Arrested.

The AIU AGM serves as a significant milestone in the Indian higher education landscape. It acts as a platform for highlighting progress in the education and skills development sectors throughout the previous year, as well as informing participants about crucial inputs from other social opportunities. Representatives from the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, as well as the heads of apex bodies, councils, and other higher education stakeholders attend the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking on the event, Dr Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities, said, "We are extremely happy to kick off the 98th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Indian Universities, which promises to be a watershed moment in our country's higher education history. The different workshops planned will surely help students throughout the Indian subcontinent. The Wheebox ETS Global Employability Test is particularly remarkable, as it fully coincides with our goals of improving educational courses and boosting skill development. Through efforts like this, we can discover and nurture the future workforce, paving the path for a brighter and more prosperous future for our country."

Also Read | Kento Momota Announces Retirement From International Badminton, Two-Time World Champion To Call It a Day After Thomas & Uber Cup 2024.

"We are thrilled to present the Wheebox ETS Global Employability Test at the AIU's Annual General Meeting. Wheebox ETS, a proud subsidiary of the Educational Testing Service (ETS), offers dependable and secure solutions to help institutions test and improve their students' skill sets. This event demonstrates our constant commitment to enabling educational institutions to develop potential and build future leaders. We think that by providing students with the required skills, we are establishing the framework for their long-term success in the ever-changing global landscape," Nirmal Singh, CEO, Wheebox ETS.

Wheebox ETS's Senior Vice President of Public Sector & Public Policy Affairs, Praveen Dwivedi, captivated audiences with a compelling session focused on skilling and hiring, emphasizing the importance of employability tests.

The event aims to draw attention to the Wheebox Global Employability Test. Wheebox ETS, a subsidiary of the Educational Testing Service (ETS), the world's largest nonprofit organization for educational assessment, remains committed to providing dependable and secure solutions that enable institutions to assess and improve their students' skill sets, paving the way for their future success.

#WheeboxETS #AIUAGM #HigherEducation.

Wheebox is 100% subsidiary of ETS. Wheebox is a leading talent assessment company that publishes 'India Skills report' and owns some of the standardized recruitment tests in Recruitment and Development for Enterprise and Institutions globally like 'Global Employability Test', LCI (Leadership Competency Index)', Compass 8PF, SALT 8 (Sales Litmus Test) and BARO Career Interest Test.

For more information, please visit www.wheebox.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)