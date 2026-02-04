GTF Technologies

New Delhi [India], February 4: Shri Pandit Vishwanath's mesmerising voice echoed through packed American concert halls & Arenas in 2025, instantly transporting audiences into the timeless world of Indian classical music. His meditative renditions set the tone for an unforgettable musical journey, earning deep admiration from listeners experiencing the purity of Hindustani classical music. The sixth-generation exponent of the revered Kirana Gharana, Shri Pandit Vishwanath is a torchbearer of India's rich classical legacy. Trained under the age-old Guru-Shishya Parampara, his mastery spans Khayal, Thumri, Dadra, Bhajan, and Ghazal. Honoured with prestigious awards such as Yash Bharti (Uttar Pradesh), Surmani, and Atal Ratna, Pandit Vishwanath is not only a celebrated performer but also a devoted teacher and cultural custodian, committed to preserving and passing on India's musical heritage. He joined Padma Shri Hariharan on stage during the Soul India Tour 2025, performing across major North American cities including New Jersey, Houston, and Denver etc. Their jugalbandi performances unfolded as a soulful dialogue of ragas, improvisation, and rhythm, deeply moving audiences and earning long, standing ovations.

Pandit Vishwanath presented multiple ragas during the tour, each met with thunderous applause and widespread acclaim, underscoring the global appreciation for Indian classical music. Adding another powerful dimension to the concerts was a special jugalbandi moment featuring Baba Bhasker, Pandit Vishwanath's younger son and one of India's leading Shehnai artists. His evocative Shehnai interplay with Shri Hariharan created spellbinding moments, elevated further by immersive on-screen visuals perfectly synchronised with the Shehnai's rhythmic phrases and transforming the atmosphere into something truly magical and impactful. A living legend, Padmashri Hariharan is among India's most versatile and revered vocalists. With a career spanning over four decades, he has sung more than 7,000 songs across Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and several other languages. An iconic ghazal singer, celebrated playback artist, and pioneer of Indian fusion music, Shri Hariharan's work continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. Along with classical compositions, Shri Hariharan performed his popular Bollywood songs and ghazals in multiple languages.

Reflecting on the tour, Kaifi Bharti, Founder of Heights Group, shared:

To bring two legendary maestros, Pt. Vishwanath ji and Hariharan ji, onto one stage across North America has been a once-in-a-lifetime honour. The love and appreciation it received exceeded all expectations. This journey has inspired me to envision future collaborations blending the soulful traditions of Baba Bhasker Nath shehnai artists with Western musicians in a global fusion jugalbandi.

Seamlessly organised by Hoook Events & Heights Group, in association with Sky Studios, Shri Balaji Entertainment, the outstanding success of Padma Shri Hariharan's North America Tour 2025 marked a significant milestone in global cultural exchange. Building on this momentum, Heights Group looks forward to curating many more iconic concerts and innovative collaborations across international stages.

