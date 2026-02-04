VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 4: Dairy Day, one of India's leading ice cream brands, is driving early adoption of micro-drama storytelling as a digital-first brand building format within the category. With the launch of its debut short-form drama series on social media, the brand signals a shift towards more emotionally resonant, culturally relevant storytelling designed for today's fast-scrolling, story-seeking audiences.

Titled "A for Adult", the five-episode micro-drama series has been conceptualised and produced in partnership with the Collective Artists Network and has been created exclusively for Dairy Day. Crafted specifically for social media platforms, the series brings alive the message of "Goodness begins with Gratitude" through simple, emotionally resonant narratives.

The story unfolds through the eyes of Appu, an eight-year-old protagonist whose innocent perspectives highlight how small moments of gratitude can create meaningful impact in everyday life. By centring the narrative through the eyes of a child, the series offers a fresh and relatable lens on values that resonate across generations.

Commenting on the launch, Arvind Ramachandran, Vice President - Marketing, Dairy Day Ice Creams, said, "As consumer attention becomes more fragmented, we believe storytelling has to evolve, not by saying more, but by saying it better. With 'A for Adult', we wanted to experiment with a format that is designed for what consumers seek online, while still delivering an emotionally resonant experience. Micro-dramas allow us to tell meaningful stories in a way that feels natural to how people consume content today."

The launch also reflects the rising acceptance of micro-drama series as an effective brand-building tool across digital platforms, enabling brands to cut through content clutter while still fostering emotional connection. Short-form storytelling formats like micro-dramas allow narratives to unfold over time, encouraging repeat engagement while keeping viewers invested.

The micro-drama format is witnessing increasing relevance and reach among Gen Z audiences and consumers across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, where snackable yet meaningful content continues to gain traction and authenticity-driven storytelling resonates strongly.

Through this initiative, Dairy Day reinforces its digital-first approach to brand building, supported by always-on social media strategies & a strong focus on in-house content. The series aligns with the brand's broader objective of staying culturally relevant while experimenting with innovative storytelling formats beyond conventional advertising.

The first episode of A for Adult was launched on Dairy Day's official social media platforms over the weekend, with subsequent episodes scheduled to be released over the coming weeks.

