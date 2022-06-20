New Delhi [India] June 20 (ANI/ATK): In an ever-changing market one may pose the question why do cryptos go up and down? Well, cryptocurrencies are assets which are known to be subject to change. Without authority from a bank or governing body that can directly command their price, the price of cryptocurrencies are dependent on the balance of supply and demand in the market. The only anomaly are stablecoins whose prices are pegged to fiat currencies and fluctuate with them.

There's an endless list of factors which contribute to the balance between supply and demand such as the volume of the cryptocurrencies issuances and its duration. If it has a limited maximum supply like Bitcoin (BTC) then of course the value of each coin is worth a lot more than a coin with an unlimited supply, as more of that cryptocurrency hits the market each year. Exploring tokens such as Mushe Token (XMU) and Qtum (QTUM), who have an unlimited coin supply, can be a tactful move if you consider the correlation between stock markets and crypto.

The correlation between Crypto and the Stock Markets

An all-time high involving the correlation between Bitcoin and the NDX Index was reported by Bloomberg in the beginning of 2022, which demonstrated how Bitcoin and stocks move together. Crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) displayed very little correlation with major stock indices before the pandemic. They were thought to help diversify risk and act as a hedge against swings in other asset classes. But after the central bank crisis responses of early 2020, things changed dramatically. Both crypto prices and US stocks surged amid easy global financial conditions and greater investor risk appetite.

The strong association between crypto and equities is also apparent in emerging market economies, several of which have led the way in crypto-asset adoption.

The pandemic forever changed our world in many ways, and intensified technological demands gearing cryptocurrencies to become more mainstream. Naturally, those investing in AMC shares or GameStop started investing in crypto. With a higher demand in crypto, during a dipping market, it could be the perfect time to diversify your wallet with new coins in their presale stage.

QTUM (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) smart contract open-source blockchain platform and value transfer protocol. The project has aspirational plans to combine the strength of both Bitcoin and Ethernet technologies in one chain.

Built on Bitcoin's UTXO transaction model, Qtum (QTUM), is slightly more intricate and has the extra functionality of smart contract execution and DApps.

Basing the Qtum (QTUM) coin on the two supergiants in the Crypto world, Qtum is able to leverage its core properties and identify areas which it could improve on. For instance, Qtum (QTUM); a general-purpose blockchain, deals with addressing four issues its founders found most problematic in BTC and ETH blockchain platforms. These include interoperability, governance, rigidity and costliness of proof-of-work mechanisms and difficulty of connecting smart contracts with real-life applications. The Qtum blockchain has two innovative technologies targeted to combat that: Account Abstraction Layer (AAL) and Decentralised Governance Protocol (DGP).

Mushe Token (XMU)

XMU is a new token which eases peer-to-peer interaction, rewards and governance. This is a significant attribute to honouring the Mushe Token ecosystem, which thrives off providing liquidity to its exchange and a seamless user experience.

The platform aims to propel blockchain adoption by raising the accessibility of digital assets for people from all walks of life. Mushe Token (XMU) is currently built on the Ethereum blockchain with intentions to migrate over to Stellar's open network, a proven blockchain reputable for low transaction costs and financial inclusion for the under-banked population.

Stellars' network consists of financial institutions, money service providers, or Fintech companies that provide valuable on and off-ramping services. MusheVerse will be joining the fastest-growing ecosystem for NFTs, P2E gaming and more.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)