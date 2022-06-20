Mumbai, June 20: Amid the ongoing protest by army aspirants across the country against the Agnipath Scheme, the Indian Army on Monday issued a notification for the recruitment of 'Aginveers' in the army. While releasing the notification, the army said that the registration process for the same will begin next month.

In its notification, the Army stated that the online registration on the armed force's recruitment website (https://joinindianarmy.nic.in) is mandatory for all the job aspirants. 'Agniveers' would form a distinct rank in the Indian Army, which would be different from any other existing ranks, the notification read. Agnipath Scheme 2022: Schedule Released for Recruitment of 'Agniveers' in Armed Forces, Registration for Army Begins Today.

Speaking about the recruitment rally, the army in its detailed notification stated that Agniveers will be barred from disclosing classified information gained during their service to any unauthorised person or source under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

"With introduction of this Scheme, the enrolment of Soldiers in the regular cadre of IA, except technical cadres of Medical Branch, will be available only to those personnel who have completed their engagement period as Agniveer," the notification stated.

Check the detailed notification here: Agniveer Rally Notification

As per the notification, Agniveers can be posted to any regiment/ unit and can be further transferred to other regiments/ units in organisational interest. Furthermore, it said that Agniveers will be exempted from making any contribution to Armed Forces Personnel Provident Fund or any other Provident Fund.

Check tweet:

The Army also made it clear that the services of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme may be terminated at any time in accordance with the Army Act 1950. The Army also mentioned that the registration will be opened for Agniveer General duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition), Agniveer Clerk/Storekeeper technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass, and Agniveer tradesman 8th pass.

It must be noted that the candidates will be enrolled under the Army Act 1950 for a service duration of four years including the training period. As per the Army Act 1950, Agniveers will be liable to go wherever ordered, by land, sea, or air.

As per the Agnipath Scheme which was announced on June 14, youth between the age of 17-and-half years to 21 will be recruited in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. There is also a provision to retain 25 percent of them for 15 more years. However, after the scheme faced several criticisms and nationwide protests, the government increased the upper age limit to 23 years. Agnipath Protest: Security Arrangements Strengthened at Delhi's Nizamuddin Railway Station Amid Calls Over Bharat Bandh.

As per the official notification, a "distinctive insignia" will be worn by the Agniveers on their uniform during their service period and a detailed notification with instructions on the same will be issued separately. On Sunday Lt Gen Bansi Ponappa had said that recruitment rallies under the Agnipath scheme will take place across the country in August, September, and October.

The notification also cleared doubts regarding the continuation of service after the four-year tenure. It said that Agniveers will not have any right to be selected after completion of their four-year tenure. As per the official document, 'Agniveers' will be required to formally accept all terms and conditions of the 'Agnipath' scheme.

For those candidates who are below the age of 18 years, the enrolment form must be signed by the parents or guardians. During their tenure, the Agniveers' will be eligible for 30 days leave in a year as against 90 days for those in regular service. Medical leave will be granted based on medical advice. The notification also asked candidates appearing for rally to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2022 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).