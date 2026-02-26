By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Rahul Navin will be on a three-day visit to Chennai from today (Thursday) to review the progress of ongoing investigations and assess recent developments in key cases under probe by the agency.

Also Read | 'Truly Splendid': PM Narendra Modi Lauds Israeli Counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for Wearing Traditional Indian Attire.

Sources in the agency told ANI that the visit assumes significance in light of recent advancements in investigations and court proceedings linked to several high-profile financial crime cases being handled by the ED's Chennai Zonal Office.

The Director is expected to hold detailed review meetings with senior officers, including joint and deputy directors, to evaluate the pace of investigations, evidence collection, prosecution strategy and coordination with other agencies.

Also Read | India Financial Rules Changing From March 1, 2026: 8th Pay Commission, Expected DA Hike, Banking and Tax Updates.

The review comes at a time when multiple cases involving alleged money laundering, financial fraud, illegal foreign exchange transactions and proceeds of crime are at crucial stages, either under active investigation or pending before special courts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sources indicated that discussions will focus on strengthening legal strategy, ensuring timely filing of prosecution complaints, and expediting attachment and confiscation proceedings of properties linked to accused persons.

The Enforcement Directorate, which functions under the Union Ministry of Finance, is mandated to investigate offences under the PMLA and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). In recent years, the agency has intensified its crackdown on economic offenders across the country, leading to significant seizures and attachments of assets allegedly derived from criminal activities.

Chennai has emerged as a key operational centre for the ED in southern India, handling cases with inter-state and international ramifications.

The Director's visit is also expected to address operational challenges, review manpower deployment and enhance inter-agency coordination with state enforcement bodies and central investigative agencies.

Officials said the outcome of the review meetings may lead to fresh strategic directions aimed at expediting investigations and ensuring effective prosecution in courts.

The Director is scheduled to conclude the visit after a comprehensive assessment of ongoing cases and field-level operations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)