Eichenholz will be based in Florida and report to Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): IT software major Wipro on Monday announced the appointment of Jason Eichenholz as Senior Vice President and Global Partnership Lead.

With over two decades of experience working in enterprise technology, Eichenholz brings deep cloud experience and a passion to couple technology with best-in-class sales and service techniques to Wipro.

Also Read | Lionel Messi in Paris? PSG Fans Turn Out in Huge Numbers to ‘Welcome’ Argentine Footballer at Le Bourget Airport (Watch Video).

He will lead Wipro's efforts across all partnerships.

Eichenholz joins Wipro from Deloitte Consulting where he served in various leadership positions for over 11 years. He also held leadership positions at Oracle, Siebel Systems after starting his consulting career at PWC.

Also Read | Zevi G Spreads Love Though His Artwork.

Eichenholz will be based in Florida and report to Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer.

"As clients accelerate their cloud programmes and reimagine their businesses, they want their partners to come together and deliver a seamless, innovative solution and a great client experience," said Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer, Wipro Ltd. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)