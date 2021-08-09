Lionel Messi's departure has come in as a rude shock to all his fans. It is said that Messi will now be joining PSG for the next two years. In fact the French club has even offered him an extension for a year more. Now, as per reports, Messi's plane has already taken off from Spain and he could land anytime soon in Paris. Fans have turned out in huge number to welcome the former Barcelona captain. According to many reports, Messi will be undergoing a medical test at PSG. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Neymar Jr’s Sister Rafaella Almost Confirms Argentine’s Move to PSG (See Post)

On Tuesday, the Ligue 1 giants will unveil Messi as their player. PSG is yet to make an official annoucnement about Messi's contract with PSG, but Neymar Jr's sisyter Rafaella has already let the cat oiut of the bag on social media. While commenting on Antonela Roccuzzo's picture, Rafaella wrote, "Welcome Handsome." This has sent a awave of exciteemnt among the fans who are expecteing to watch Messi and Neymar Jr together in one team once again. Here's a tweet from a verified accont which suggests Messi could be in France anytime soon.

Tweet:

Hundreds of fans waiting for Messi at the Bourget airport and at the Parc des Princes. Not long to wait now. He is flying to Paris right now!! — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) August 9, 2021

Video of the fans in huge numbers:

🚨 It's starting to get activated at Le Bourget airport. Several media are there, barriers installed. A few people are already there not to miss the possible arrival of Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 in Paris. 🔴🔵 #messi #psg pic.twitter.com/XzJUVoG4O1 — PSG XTRA (@XtraPsg) August 9, 2021

Last one:

I know what I have lost, they know what they are going to get.#Messi #Messi #Messi pic.twitter.com/QPM1jeNzLn — Tarek Shahriar (@t_shahriar_) August 9, 2021

Lionel Messi had a tearful farewell ceremony ar Barcelona where he was given a standing ovation for hiss 21-year-long career at the club. Fans had gathered in huge numbers outside Camp Nou during the conference to get the glimpse of their favourite star.

