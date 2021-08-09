The concept of love has been one of the most prominent themes depicted in art throughout history. Portrayals of people in love offer fascinating insight into the way people express love and reflect how perspectives on love have evolved over the centuries. Combining sweetness with empowerment, Zevi G created art about love that shows that love doesn’t know race, color, or even sexual orientation. The artwork around love highlights that love is about accepting others for who they are, without judgement and hostility. To give some background, Zevi G is a progressive and creative artist who uses his studio to bring unanticipated creations to life. In a world where love, unity and kindness have become a scarce commodity, Zevi is determined to make a change using his art and many compelling characters to spread a powerful message. Zevi understands that everyone is fighting a battle you don't know about, and no matter how a person may seem, a smile or asking how they are could go a long way.

Art without a doubt captures all the emotions we experience at least once in our lives, and love isn’t the exception. Actually, it might be one of the biggest motifs in the history of art. Love is more than infatuation and giddy joy, it's a tsunami that drags you under waves of conflicting emotions. In Zevi’s work a character is holding a heart between hands, without a focus on race or gender. To Zevi, love transcends all physical traits and focuses on connecting with others in an authentic way. The heart is placed in the same location, regardless of who walks in front of it. In this process, you are immersed in the possibilities of love and shown the beauty of the special moments we share with others that will become the foundation upon which the relationship will be built. Additionally, Zevi is releasing an NFT, Love Truck, which illustrates how magical love can be.

Zevi G has created numerous pieces around the concept of unity, compassion, and love. These pieces include The Messenger, The Angel, The Seated messenger, The Love Truck. Overall, all pieces emphasize the same concept: Do not let pain make you bitter. Do not let harshness make you hate. Take pride in the fact that even though others disagree, you still think this world is a wonderful place to be.

Through his pieces, Zevi echoes that kindness is caring about others and doing things to help make their lives better. It allows us to connect with other people and build meaningful relationships. When someone does us a kind deed, we feel connected and willing to cooperate with them. When we do something nice for someone, we cultivate trust, and we feel good about ourselves for being kind.