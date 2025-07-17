Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): Technology services and consulting company Wipro on Thursday announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The company reported gross revenue at Rs 221.3 billion (USD 2,581.6 million), a decrease of 1.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 0.8 per cent year-on-year.

The IT services segment revenue was at USD 2,587.4 million, a decrease of 0.3 per cent QoQ and 1.5 per cent YoY.

The IT services operating margin for the quarter was at 17.3 per cent, a contraction of 0.2 per cent QoQ and expansion of 0.8 per cent YoY.

The net income for the quarter was at Rs 33.3 billion (USD 388.4 million), a decrease of 6.7 per cent QoQ and an increase of 10.9 per cent YoY.

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, said, "In a quarter shaped by macroeconomic uncertainty, clients prioritised efficiency and cost optimisation. We partnered closely with them to address these needs, resulting in 16 large deals, including two mega deals. Building on the momentum from last quarter and supported by a strong pipeline, we are well-positioned for the second half. AI is no longer experimental - it's central to our clients' strategies, and we are delivering real impact at scale."

Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said "We expanded our operating margins by 80 basis points on YoY basis. Our cash flow conversion remained strong with operating cash flows being at 123 per cent of our net income. The board also declared an interim dividend of INR 5 per share. With this, the total cash returned to shareholders over the last 6 months is more than USD 1.3 Bn."

Wipro today said it expects revenue from the IT Services business segment to be in the range of USD 2,560 million to USD 2,612 million in the July-September quarter. This translates to sequential guidance of (-) 1.0 per cent to 1.0 per cent in constant currency terms.

Wipro has over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries. (ANI)

