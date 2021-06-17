HealWell24 looking to bridge gaps in healthcare sector in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI/PNN): COVID-19 pandemic revealed the gaps in the existing healthcare structure and showed that the Indian healthcare system is too weak.

With a lower doctor-patient ratio (1:1000), issues in last-mile healthcare delivery and lack of qualified doctors in rural & semi-urban area, the Indian HealthCare system needs a revolution.

There is no effective, trusted single window for healthcare delivery to everyone and no proven way for professionals to find, consult, transact with each other online.

Providing a solution to all these issues, JK Singha, RK Ningthem, Nilesh Bhanushali and Chittaranjan Mishra started HealWell24.

In Jan 2021, Anil Va Verma, a top executive in a major beauty care startup, joined HealWell24 as Chief Investment Officer.

The idea behind the next chapter of HealWell24 emanates from a deep and personal experience of the team.

It is to solve for the current asymmetry of Indian Healthcare (of information & access), no booking engine (such as HealWell24.com or Practo.com) will ever be sufficient at a scale, which has become obvious to the entire world during the two waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It would need not just a simple engine, but a user-managed network of Doctors and Patients, owned and moderated with the community at its center stage.

DocsCampus.com, the upcoming product of HealWell24, plans to solve exactly this in a simple to use and effective platform for the next generation, stated the founder.

The Healthtech startup currently provides an easy-to-use web and mobile platform where members can connect with India's top doctors - 24/7, 365 days a year.

Speaking about the platform, JK Singha says, "HealWell24, the current product, already empowers individuals with remote screening, where patients can connect with their dedicated doctors anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions. We also provide additional support, like doctor home visit, home lab test or medicine delivery, to our customers- all of which are fulfilled on the same day by our team. But with DocsCampus, we would consider us successful when we have removed the existing asymmetry of access & information for doctors or medical students in rural/ semi-urban areas & their patients.

Although the DocsCampus portal is not expected to be monetized in the coming quarters, till it hits an inflection point, the services of the current booking engine will be deeply integrated to ensure top quality service delivery to all the doctors on the platform and their patients.

The company will be moving into the next phases of DocsCampus lifecycle in the coming three quarters from launch, of which I remain tightlipped but extremely excited about."

Operational in 35 cities, HealWell24 has 1000+ doctors, 300+ Labs, and 100+ Dentists on its platform. The startup has Apollo Spectra, Indian Oil, Hiranandani Hospital, Mahindra Lifespaces, Synechron technologies, Zeno Health as Corporate Clients and several top established companies in diagnostics chains & hospitals as partners.

Till now, HealWell24 has provided essential healthcare service to thousands of Indians for conditions such as bone cancer, dental abscesses and diabetic retinopathy.

With over 215K consumer transacted so far, HealWell24 currently handles over 600 transactions per day.

HealWell24 has aggressive growth plans and is looking to raise Series A in the next two months. The startup had already raised a total of $1.1Mn from Seed and Its Pre-Series A Rounds.

