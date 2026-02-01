Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Sunday hailed the 2026-27 Union budget, calling it the "Yuva Shakti" Budget, saying it will boost balanced development in the state, accelerate infrastructure projects, attract investments, create jobs, and promote tourism.

Speaking to ANI, Khanna said, "Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2026-27 budget today and specifically called it the 'Yuva Shakti' Budget. This budget will give a new direction to the overall balanced and rapid development of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, the increase in capital expenditure will accelerate the development of expressways, industrial corridors, logistic hubs, railways, and urban infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh."

Also Read | Who Is Deepak Akki Kumar Aka 'Mohammed Deepak' and Why Is He Under Spotlight?.

The UP Finance minister further praised Minister Sitharaman for promoting tourism, adding, "This will open the doors to investment and create employment opportunities... We especially thank Nirmala ji for promoting tourism."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget to the Lok Sabha on Sunday.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Magic Sunday Lottery Result of February 1 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

To promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, seven High-Speed Rail corridors between cities will be developed as 'growth connectors': Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Union Budget 2026-27 as a "strong foundation" for India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, saying it would provide fresh energy and speed to the 'reform express' on which the country is riding.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, "This Budget is a strong foundation for the flight to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. This Budget will provide fresh energy and speed to the 'reform express' on which India is riding today. The path-breaking reforms provide an open sky to the courageous, talented youth of India. Our effort has been to continuously strengthen skill, scale, and sustainability."

PM Modi emphasised that citizens are the greatest asset and that the government has made unprecedented investments to enhance their capabilities.

However, the Opposition parties, including the Congress and DMK, have criticised the budget, saying that it does not address the concerns of the states or even the common people. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)