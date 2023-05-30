NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 30: With the launch of its 'Coolest Third Umpire campaign', Hitachi Cooling & Heating India, a brand that is synonymous with superior air conditioning, has solidified its position as one of the most reputed air conditioning brand in India. Since cricket is more than just a game in India, it is an emotion, the brand hopes to connect with the internet-savvy and cricket-loving generation through this quirky campaign. The corporation has made a strategic marketing shift with a focus on new sports branding and rising digital media routes to forge a strong relationship with millennial consumers. The corporation is deploying advanced marketing techniques to take the social media world by storm while betting big on the cricket season.

In cricket, the third umpire takes the ultimate decision, yet no one knows what he looks like. What does he do when he's free? Does he seem casual or serious? Hitachi Cooling & Heating India has launched a quirky campaign intending to spark internet users' interest in the Third Umpire and create a humorous connection between the cricket world and the new exciting features of Hitachi Cooling & Heating India air conditioners that never fail to surprise customers. Actor Kiku Sharda is returning with this campaign as the 'Coolest Third Umpire' to entertain and engage people during this hot cricket season. With a humorous preview, the campaign has taken on all major social platforms - Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter - it will include 5 extremely engaging episodes. The videos will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in addition to Hindi.

Discussing the new campaign "We are committed to revolutionizing the way consumers perceive and connect with air conditioning products in India," stated Nilesh Shah, Senior VP, Business Planning and Marketing, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. "The company was inspired to produce another hilarious, upbeat, and very entertaining video campaign following the phenomenal success of the "Nothing Dirty" social media song and the "Who is Suraj" social media content AV, which amassed over 30 Crore video views on YouTube alone. With our 'Coolest Third Umpire' Campaign, which appeals to a wide population, we have now highlighted cricket season. As every cricket season brings excitement to the fans and actor Kiku Sharda is well known, there is no better opportunity or person to showcase our "Coolest Third Umpire" campaign. With this innovative approach, we anticipate surpassing millions of organic views."

Actor-Comic Kiku Sharda speaking about his relationship with the company said, "I personally am a huge fan of Cricket. While watching matches I often used to picture funny scenarios about the mysterious Third Umpire. What he would look like or dress like or maybe snoring through the match when he is not needed. I was excited to work on this concept and I hope people will enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed working on it. Hitachi is a great brand and I am delighted that I got to embody their Coolest Third Umpire."

The most popular sport in India is cricket, and there is just one umpire who sits in an air-conditioned room, notably the Third Umpire. The brand is riding high on this campaign by delivering a perspective of the Third Umpire and giving it a face in a very humorous and thrilling way. The advertising campaign aims to introduce viewers to the unimaginable and neglected existence of a Third Umpire.

The campaign also effectively and creatively highlights the company's most recent 'New Air' brand statement. The company recently launched its brand new series of airHome air conditioners, redefining the cool, clean, economical and comfortable features of air conditioning. The airHome series of air conditioners strives to produce a signature statement for both interiors and cooling performance by drawing on the Duality Design philosophy and its Japanese roots. The superb craftsmanship of the Japanese katana, the best sword in the world, served as inspiration for the duality design concept. The airHome series introduces richness and comfort with dual panel design, dual surface finish, dual platinum and gold tones, longer lasting Star white colour, emphasize curve design, signature wave design, and more. It sets the highest design standards in air conditioning for living spaces.

Popular actor and cricket enthusiast Suresh Menon wrote the funny ad for Hitachi Cooling & Heating India, which was developed by the GroupM Content team in collaboration with One Network Entertainment.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is a joint venture company of Johnson Controls, US, and Hitachi Appliances, Japan. Through this joint venture, we have combined the rich heritage and innovative technology of Hitachi with industry-leading expertise and a global network of Johnson Controls. The partnership is aimed at addressing the cooling needs faster, smarter, and much more efficiently than ever before. Our customers will stand to benefit from our world-class R&D centres, where our researchers work tirelessly to provide innovative solutions and quality products that are designed to meet every expectation. Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Company has a global presence, out of which India unit is called "Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited".

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited manufactures a wide range of products under the Hitachi brand, such as room air-conditioners (Split & Window ACs) to commercial air-conditioners including Chiller, Cassette Air conditioners, Ductable air-conditioners & VRF systems. Our company is not just limited to making air conditioners but also, into trading of Refrigerators.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited's headquarter is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat with a manufacturing plant in Kadi, Gujarat. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is amongst the top air-conditioning companies in India.

