New York [US], January 23: The accounting industry in the United States continues to face a severe shortage of qualified professionals. Miles Education, through its U.S.-based subsidiary, Miles Talent Hub, Inc., is actively addressing this challenge by connecting top talent with over 140 accounting firms across 39 states, spanning major metropolitan areas like New York City and Chicago, IL, as well as smaller cities like Baraboo, WI, and Bend, OR. This widespread reach highlights the ability of Miles Talent Hub to bridge critical talent gaps in diverse regions, ensuring that firms of all sizes can access skilled accounting professionals.

Miles STEM Pathway: Solving America's Talent Shortage

Miles Talent Hub's STEM Pathway offers a scalable solution to the accounting industry's talent needs by providing access to a pool of over 700+ highly skilled accountants with STEM-designated Master's degrees in Accounting and Analytics.

Collaborating with leading institutions such as Michigan State University, Rutgers University, Case Western Reserve University, University of California Riverside and many more, Miles Talent Hub equips graduates with both traditional accounting expertise and advanced technological skills. These professionals are eligible to work in the U.S. as W2 employees for up to 3 years under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, eliminating the need for visa sponsorship and simplifying the hiring process for firms across the country.

By positioning technically adept accountants in key roles, the STEM Pathway offers a practical solution to a persistent problem, ensuring that firms have the right talent to meet today's data-driven financial demands.

Top Placements and Nationwide Impact

The 2023-24 cohort showcases how Miles Talent Hub successfully placed skilled accountants across the nation, securing roles at leading firms of top alliances such as RSM Alliance, BDO Alliance USA, Allinial Global, PrimeGlobal, CPAmerica, LEA Global, Profit First Professionals, Moore North America, and MGI Alliance among others.

This success spans major cities, regional hubs, and smaller towns across America, with placements reaching cities such as Birmingham, AL, Phoenix, AZ, Conway, AR, Fresno, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Boulder, CO, Alamosa, CO, Glastonbury, CT, Farmington, CT, Lewes, DE, Bradenton, FL, Jacksonville, FL, Miami, FL, Albany, NY, Roswell, GA, Dubuque, IA, Naperville, IL, Tuscola, IL, La Grange, KY, Evansville, IN, Clifton, NJ, Wakefield, MA, Lanham, MD, Leominster, MA, Owings Mills, MD, Traverse City, MI, Knoxville, TN, Houston, TX, Drape, VA, Burlington, VT, Tulsa, OK, Columbus, OH, Cleveland, OH. and many more.

While the Big 4 and many larger accounting firms continue to focus on offshoring, smaller regional firms--the true backbone of America's accounting industry--are embracing the Miles STEM Pathway. "The accountant shortage is a challenge we can't ignore, and we're thrilled to partner with Miles Talent Hub to address it," said Tim Moy, Managing Partner at MBE CPAs. "Their STEM Pathway has provided us with experienced accountants for our offices in Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Arizona--directly on our payroll. This is more than just filling roles; it's about enhancing work-life balance in the accounting profession while elevating the client experience across the board."

Varun Jain, Founder and CEO of Miles Talent Hub, emphasized the transformative power of the program: "The Miles STEM Pathway represents a groundbreaking solution for the accounting industry. It bridges the talent gap by providing CPA firms with direct access to highly skilled accountants trained in the U.S. Through placements in towns like Dubuque and Baraboo and major cities like Chicago and Houston we're not just solving a staffing issue--we're creating opportunities that strengthen firms, communities, and careers alike."

About Miles Talent Hub

Miles Talent Hub is addressing critical workforce shortages in the U.S. by expanding and strengthening talent pipelines. Focused on the pressing demand for accountants and nurses, Miles is not only enhancing the appeal of these professions but also leveraging STEM-powered pathways to enable international talent to work in the U.S. and live their American dream.

For more information, please visit www.milestalenthub.com and www.mileseducation.com/accounting/us-pathway

Media contact:info@mileseducation.com

