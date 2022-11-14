New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/PNN): As part of its efforts to raise awareness about diabetes, Homoeo Amigo, the most trusted network of homeopathic clinics in Delhi-NCR & Kolkata, is offering free diabetes testing from November 1 till November 20. To date, the centres have tested patients in about 1,500 households, and more than 100 of those patients have gone for the advanced testing of HBA1C. The camps are running six days a week in Kalkaji, Noida's Sector 18, Vaishali, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Malviya Nagar, Lajpat Nagar (Amar Colony), Kamla Nagar & Gariahat (Kolkata) and advanced testing at a subsidized rate can be booked on all 7 days. In addition to educating the public about the causes, symptoms, and available treatments for diabetes, the company's awareness campaign reached to more than 10,000 people.

Commenting on the success of the campaign, Karan Bhargava, Founder, Homoeo Amigo, said, "We are dedicated to providing advanced diabetes treatments to those who come to us hoping to be completely treated with homeopathy and believing that we are the best place to rely on. We are also offering affordable treatment packages to all. With India being dubbed the "diabetic capital of the world," it is past time for people to be tested for this disease regularly. With advanced testing, the burden on the healthcare sector can also be reduced. Furthermore, people must understand that this disease can be easily controlled by adopting a healthy lifestyle and using homeopathy."

Also Read | Sudeva Delhi vs Mumbai Kenkre, I-League 2022-23 Live Streaming on Discovery+: Watch Free Telecast of Indian League Football Match on TV and Online.

By 2030, there will likely be more than 80 million diabetics living in India. The prevalence of obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and a low BMI are the main contributing factors to the high risk of diabetes which affects about 75% of the corporate workforce in India. Additionally increasing the risks are work-related stress, burnout, and pressure. An inactive way of life may encourage insulin resistance, which raises blood sugar levels above normal.

"It's critical to take brief breaks from sitting at work to walk around to prevent diabetes. It can be helpful to walk for 30 minutes each day. Managing stress is also essential for living a healthy life and preventing diabetes. People over 30 should routinely get tested for the disease. Regular eye and kidney examinations should also be performed on those who are already battling this illness to determine whether it is affecting these organs or not. Diabetes can be managed with the appropriate medication and an active lifestyle," added Bhargava.

Also Read | Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Movie Review: Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph are Exceptional in Malayalam Cinema’s Most ‘Massy’ Film of 2022! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Those who haven't yet had a diabetes test can do so by going to their local Homoeo Amigo clinic. In addition to offering tests at extremely reduced prices for advanced testing, the centres also offer proper consultation from homeopathic physicians and affordable and exhaustive list of homoeopathic medicines.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)