Sudeva Delhi would be taking on Mumbai Kenkre in their first match of I-League 2022-23. With promotion to the Indian Super League on the line this season, both sides would hope to have a winning start to their respective campaigns. Both these teams had a forgettable last season. While Sudeva Delhi finished 11th out of the 14 sides on the points table with two wins in 12 matches, Kenkre was bottom of the pile, with no victories in their campaign.

Having had a poor season last time, these clubs would be keen on getting off the mark on a high this season and build some early momentum, which would be helpful as the season progresses. Sudeva had a good pre-season where they signed some quality foreign players. Also, they would be playing their first-ever home match at the Chhatrasal Stadium, the venue for this game.

When is Sudeva Delhi vs Mumbai Kenkre, I-League 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Sudeva Delhi vs Mumbai Kenkre match in I-League 2022-23 will be played at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi on November 14, 2022 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Sudeva Delhi vs Mumbai Kenkre, I-League 2022-23 Football Match?

Eurosport and DD Sports are the official broadcast partners of the I-League 2022-23 season. Hence, fans in India can watch live action of the Sudeva Delhi vs Mumbai Kenkre I-League 2022-23 match on their TV sets on the abovementioned channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sudeva Delhi vs Mumbai Kenkre, I-League 2022-23 Football Match?

The Sudeva Delhi vs Mumbai Kenkre match will also be available for live streaming online. Fans who are eager to watch live streaming of this match and all other games in the I-League can do so on the Discovery+ app.

