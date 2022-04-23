New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI/ATK): Every year the prestigious World Economic Forum headquartered in Geneva; Switzerland releases the YGL list of the most prominent & inspiring young leaders of the world under the supervision of the Switzerland Government. The list of 2022 featured 109 leaders, out of which 5 were Indians. The list broadly is divided into 1) Academia / Think Tank, 2) Arts, Culture & Sports, 3) Entrepreneurship, 4) Media, 5) Civil Society, 6) Public Figure & 7) Social Entrepreneurship.

Dr Ritesh Malik is an entrepreneur turned investor & philanthropist mostly known for building the coworking culture in India with his startup 'Innov8' which was sold to Softbank backed OYO. He is also the Founder & Trustee at Plaksha University which is a 50-acre campus philanthropic university in Mohali for disrupting technology education of India. He is also the founder of ADIF (Alliance for Digital India Foundation) which is building an umbrella for promoting entrepreneurship in India & solving challenges of Indian entrepreneurs specially on the regulatory side.

Other listers include Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics), Suhail Sameer (BharatPay), Radhika Gupta (Edelweiss), Manasi Joshi (Athelet SAI).

Notable YGL's include Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Ivanka Trump, Chad Hurley (Founder: Youtube), Jimmy Whales (Wikipedia), Vijay Shekhar Sharma (PayTM), Rajiv Shah (Rockefeller Foundation), Josh Silvermann (CEO-Skype), Michael Schumacher, Byju Raveendran (Byjus), Deepika Padukone, Jack Ma (Alibaba), Priyanka Chopra, etc.

The Forum of Young Global Leaders accelerates the impact of a diverse community of responsible leaders across borders and sectors to shape a more inclusive and sustainable future.

The young leaders will have the opportunity to attend the Davos World Economic Forum conference which attracts some of the most influential minds of the world & is represented by political heads of over 100 nations.

