Faridabad (Haryana) [India], October 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The World Trade Center (WTC) Noida initiated the campaign 'Operate from Faridabad' from the dais of Invest Haryana Roadshow in Dubai.

The Invest Haryana Roadshow was conducted under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal, on October 4, 2022, in Dubai.

It witnessed awe-inspiring participation from the business community of the UAE. The roadshow was organized to promote Haryana as a leading investment destination and for marketing of key marque projects of the State such as the Growth District Faridabad by WTC, Global City at Gurugram, Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Nangal Chaudhary, Integrated Aviation Hub and the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster at Hisar, Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Sohna amongst others.

At the roadshow, WTC NOIDA displayed its strong legacy of 50+ years of stimulating trade and investment opportunities across 314 cities in 92 counties. Having delivered successfully in PPP arrangements with Mobile Open Exchange (MOX) cluster project with the Govt of UP, it is now poised to play an important role with Govt. of Haryana commencing with Growth District Faridabad. WTC Group invited the business community to invest in Haryana and operate from Growth District Faridabad.

Faridabad is fast emerging as a key trade hub. The region is already home to more than 3000 manufacturing units and is home to many well-known global MNCs. It is an integral part of the upcoming economic corridors, including the ambitious Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

Growth District Faridabad is a joint initiative with an objective to attract trade, business and investment in the region starting form IMT Faridabad followed by the surrounding areas.

Viridian RED is widely recognized as a catalyst and for its leadership position in the real estate landscape. With a vision to deliver innovative and quality real estate solutions in India, Viridian Real Estate Development was established as a vital part of Viridian's integrated development platform, comprising of investments, development and asset management functions.

Viridian RED is further setting new benchmarks by taking the immense potential of the World Trade Center to all of India. The company has already identified important centers of commerce that will be key drivers for growth and has planned a strategic roadmap for a comprehensive rollout of WTC's across India and ASEAN.

For more information, please visit www.wtcnoida.org.

