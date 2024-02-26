SRV Media

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 26: Vizzhy CEO, Dr. Vishnuvardhan, has announced the establishment of the world's first Multiomics Lab in Bangalore, marking a significant leap in healthcare innovation. The announcement came during the soft launch event of the Vizzhy Multiomics platform, showcasing a pioneering approach to understanding and treating metabolic disorders.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Returns to Competitive Cricket Action via DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 in Navi Mumbai.

In his address, Dr. Vishnuvardhan highlighted the transformative potential of multiomics technology in deciphering the complexities of metabolic diseases. By integrating cutting-edge advancements and collaborations with esteemed institutions like the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), Vizzhy aims to revolutionize healthcare delivery.

The Vizzhy Multiomics platform promises a paradigm shift in healthcare management, offering precise insights into individual metabolic profiles. Utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and Health AI technology, the lab will empower physicians to identify root causes and provide tailored recommendations for patients.

Also Read | Lottery Scam in Odisha: Man Falls Prey to Lottery Bait, Loses Rs 53,000 in Jajpur’s Panikoili.

Moreover, the integration of AI-driven solutions, including digital signatures, will enhance medical decision-making and streamline health record management. Through the "Vizzhy GPT" platform, users can access comprehensive health summaries in multiple languages, facilitating informed healthcare interventions.

The initiative has garnered praise from UIUC, with President Timothy Laurence Killeen commending Vizzhy's commitment to advancing healthcare through multiomics. Prof. Narendra Ahuja also lauded the potential of this groundbreaking technology in shaping the future of medicine.

The presence of a distinguished delegation from UIUC underscores the global significance of Vizzhy's initiative, heralding a new era of healthcare innovation.

For more information, please visit - https://vizzhy.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)