Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 21: Yamaha Music India today announced the launch of the new PSR-I Series - PSR-I610 and PSR-I510, a new generation of portable keyboards developed specifically for Indian musicians, learners, and performers. Designed and manufactured in India, the PSR-I Series reinforces Yamaha's long-standing commitment to nurturing India's rich and diverse musical culture.

Built to support Indian classical training, contemporary performance, and hybrid Indian-Western music styles, the PSR-I Series introduces enhanced Indian Voices, Indian Styles, Riyaz learning tools, and new creative features that make high-quality music creation more accessible than ever.

Emphasising Yamaha's broader vision for India, Mr. Ryoji Maruyama, Unit Head Sales Unit, Yamaha Music India, said:

"Music in India is not just an art form--it is a shared emotion and cultural identity. With the NEW PSR-I Series, made in India for Indian musicians, we aim to make music together with our customers. This launch reflects our long-term commitment to India, empowering musicians, inspiring creativity, and supporting the next generation of artists across the country."

Speaking on Yamaha's customer-first approach, Mr. Rehan Siddiqui, DGM, MI-Sales, Yamaha Music India, said:

"At Yamaha, our constant focus is on understanding how Indian customers learn, practice, and perform music. With the new PSR-I Series, we have enhanced every aspect--from sound authenticity to usability--so that musicians at every stage receive the best possible product, experience, and long-term value."

Commenting on market growth and localisation, Mr. Kazuki Watanabe, Manager - MI Marketing, Yamaha Music India added:

"India continues to be one of Yamaha's most important growth markets. The PSR-I510 and PSR-I610 are a result of deep market insight and close collaboration with Indian musicians. By creating new and improved products tailored to local needs, we are delivering more value-for-money features while expanding access to advanced music-making tools."

The NEW PSR-I Series features:

* Dedicated Riyaz function with Tabla, Mridangam, and Tanpura

* Expanded Indian Voices and Styles, including South Indian content

* New creative tools such as Looper and Auto Chord Play

* Strong built-in amplification for performance without external PA

* Designed for learners, hobbyists, and performers alike

The PSR-I610 is priced at ₹34,990, while the PSR-I510 is available at ₹27,990, making advanced Indian-focused music technology accessible to a wider audience.

Learn more about PSR-I610 here: In.yamaha.com/products/musical_instruments/keyboards/portable_keyboards/psr-i610/index.html

Learn more about PSR-I510 here: in.yamaha.com/products/musical_instruments/keyboards/portable_keyboards/psr-i510/index.html

