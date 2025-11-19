VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 19: YES SECURITIES, a subsidiary of YES BANK, launched its OMNI app on March 18, 2025, offering retail investors a faster and more personalised way to access stock markets. The new platform simplifies the account opening process while giving users greater control over their investment choices.

Also Read | 'His Lust for Money Is Unhinged': Dhruv Rathee Slams Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar', Compares Trailer's Violence to ISIS Videos; Questions Censor Board As Ranveer Singh's Film Sparks Debate (View Post).

Key Takeaways:

* The OMNI app, launched on March 18, 2025, enables Demat account opening in under 10 minutes with 3-in-1 account integration

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launch Date in India Likely on December 2; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Range of Upcoming EV SUV.

* The platform supports trading across equity, derivatives, currencies, commodities, IPOs, and mutual funds, with access to 4,500+ stocks

* "Invest Karo Apne Style Se" campaign emphasises personalised investing aligned with individual financial goals and risk appetites

* Features like equity SIPs, thematic baskets, and mobile-first design address key barriers for India's 170 million+ Demat account holders

The app was built around the idea that every investor is different and needs flexibility in how they invest. YES SECURITIES paired the launch with its "Invest Karo Apne Style Se" (Invest Your Own Way) campaign, created by Gozoop Creative, which used creative films comparing personal style choices to investment decisions. The campaign reinforced a simple message: investing should reflect individual goals and preferences, not follow a standard template.

At its core, OMNI offers a seamless 3-in-1 account structure that integrates a YES BANK savings account, a Demat account, and a YES SECURITIES trading account within a single application. The platform enables investors to open Demat account in under 10 minutes and begin trading across multiple segments, including equity, derivatives, currencies, commodities, IPOs, and mutual funds.

The app includes features designed for both new and experienced investors. Users can trade across 4,500+ stocks, track live prices on major indices like NIFTY 50 and Sensex, apply for IPOs with three clicks, set up equity SIPs for regular stock investments, access thematic investment baskets through WealthBox, use advanced charting tools, and manage their portfolio with instant fund transfers.

"In today's world, personalisation isn't a luxury, it's an expectation," said Amit Bhandare, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at YES SECURITIES. "Every investor is unique, just like a fingerprint" he added.

Impact on Retail Investors in India

OMNI trading app addresses key issues that often deter new investors from entering the market. The quick account opening removes paperwork delays, while the low-brokerage structure makes trading affordable for small investors. Features like equity SIPs and thematic baskets make it easier to invest systematically without needing deep market knowledge. With India's Demat accounts now surpassing 170 million, OMNI's focus on mobile-first design and simple tools positions it to attract young, first-time investors seeking straightforward ways to build wealth in the equity markets.

About YES SecuritiesYES SECURITIES (India) Limited is a subsidiary of YES BANK that has been operating in the securities broking space since 2013. The company provides broking and investment products to retail, high-net-worth, and institutional clients. As a SEBI-registered securities broker, YES SECURITIES offers trading access across major exchanges, including NSE, BSE, MCX, and NCDEX. The firm focuses on delivering investment solutions backed by its infrastructure and over a decade of experience in the financial services sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)