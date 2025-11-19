Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar may have impressed many with its intense trailer, but not everyone is pleased. Content creator and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has strongly criticised the film for its graphic violence, comparing it to disturbing videos circulated by the terror group ISIS. ‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer: Ranveer Singh’s RAW Agent Turns the ‘Wrath of God’ in Aditya Dhar’s Most Violent Film Yet, Co-Starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal (Watch Video)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the trailer dropped, Rathee wrote, “Aditya Dhar has truly crossed a limit of cheapness in Bollywood. The extreme violence, gore and torture shown in his latest film trailer is the equivalent of watching ISIS beheadings and calling it ‘entertainment’.” He didn’t stop there. Calling the filmmaker’s approach “unhinged,” Rathee added, “His lust for money is so unhinged that he is willingly poisoning the minds of the young generation, desensitizing them to gore and glorifying unimaginable torture.” Rathee also urged the Central Board of Film Certification to intervene, saying, “This is the chance for the Censor Board to show if they have a bigger problem with people kissing or watching someone get skinned alive.”

Meanwhile, the trailer continues to trend online, with fans praising its dark tone, heavy background score and gripping visuals. Two scenes, in particular, sparked discussions, one showing Arjun Rampal as an ISI officer skinning a man alive, and another featuring Akshaye Khanna brutally attacking someone with a stone. Despite the brutal imagery, the internet appears divided. While some echoed Rathee’s concern, many viewers applauded the raw storytelling. One fan wrote, “The energy, the darkness, the atmosphere… it feels like Shashwat just opened a new chapter in Indian music.” Another demanded no censorship: “Jaisa trailer mein dikh raha hai, waisa hi theatre mein bhi dikhna chahiye. NO CUTS, NO BLURS.” ‘Dhurandhar’: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Set To Release in Two Parts; Makers Consider Split After Lengthy Final Cut, First Installment Arriving on This Date – Reports.

About ‘Dhurandhar’

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Pakistan, also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The trailer was unveiled at the NMACC in Mumbai in the presence of the cast and director. The film is set to release in theatres on December 5, 2025.

