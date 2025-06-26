VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 26: Producer Yogesh Kumarr is all set to make waves once again with the launch of his upcoming dancing track "Bepanaahh," under his banner Yogesh Kumarr Productions, in collaboration with DRJ Records. The much-anticipated song features Bollywood sensation Tiger Shroff and popular television actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

"Bepanaahh" is set to release on 2nd July 2025, and promises to be a vibrant dance number, with Tiger Shroff not just acting but also lending his vocals to the track. The song is directed by celebrated choreographer and filmmaker Bosco Martis, adding an extra punch of high-energy visuals and choreography.

In an exclusive conversation, producer Yogesh Kumarr shared his excitement about the project, saying, "Bepanaahh is a power-packed dance track. Tiger has brought immense energy to both the vocals and visuals. Working with Bosco Martis and Raj Jaiswal has taken this production to another level."

Yogesh Kumarr, known for delivering chartbusters like "Dil Ko Karaar Aaya" and "Kurta Pajama" featuring Neha Kakkar, continues his streak of musical hits with this dynamic new collaboration.

The song is produced in association with Raj Jaiswal of DRJ Records, marking yet another strong partnership between top talents in the Indian music industry.

With its star-studded lineup and promise of electrifying beats, "Bepanaahh" is already generating buzz among fans and industry insiders alike.

Mark your calendars for 2nd July - "Bepanaahh" is coming to set your screens and playlists on fire.

