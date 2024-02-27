PNN

New Delhi [India], February 27: BizDateUp Technologies Pvt Ltd, a trailblazing player in the startup ecosystem, made significant waves at The Angel Investor Mixer hosted at The Lalit Lawns on February 23, 2024. The event witnessed the presence of prominent angel investors, including Biren Parekh, Chandni Jafri, Vikram Pandya, Sreenivas Nagappa, Jeet Chandan, and Meet Jain, both 22, who took center stage in announcing BizDateUp's plans to launch a $25 million Angel Fund under Category 1 of the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) regime.

The Startup Investors' Conclave aims to create a dynamic platform for investors, speakers, and entrepreneurs to converge within the startup ecosystem. It facilitates insightful discussions and impactful presentations and provides ample opportunities for meaningful connections and networking.

BizDateUp Technologies Pvt Ltd envisions a future where entrepreneurship flourishes, powered by innovation, opportunity, and empowerment. The company's mission is to democratize access to capital and resources, fostering a global ecosystem where startups and ideas thrive.

Key Announcements

Launch of an Angel Fund: The highlight of the evening was the announcement of plans to launch an Angel Fund under Category 1 of the AIF regime. This fund, with a projected corpus of approximately $25 million, aims to provide essential capital and support to early-stage startups.

Strategic Partnership: BizDateUp unveiled a strategic partnership with a top Angel Network for Category 2 venture funds, with a corpus of $60 million. This collaboration will amplify efforts in nurturing high-potential ventures.

Introduction of a Global Advisory Board (GAB): BizDateUp is establishing a Global Advisory Board consisting of 21 members, including 11 permanent and 10 non-permanent members. The GAB will support startups funded through BizDateUp and the broader ecosystem, focusing on empowering startups with the right guidance and aiding their growth journey.

In key highlights, BizDateUp showcased achievements with investments yielding 3.5X returns, exceeding $10 million. The company emphasized a stringent seven-step startup selection process, prioritizing quality over quantity. Expansion plans target tier 2-5 regions for inclusive economic development.

With a robust mentorship network, BizDateUp underscores its commitment to fostering collaboration. Additionally, a strong focus on diversity and inclusion highlights the company's dedication to supporting startups led by founders from varied backgrounds and underrepresented communities.

The vision of the event was to serve as a catalyst for innovation and investment, shaping the future landscape of entrepreneurship. By bringing together a diverse audience of more than 250 industry professionals, including VCs, angel investors, and entrepreneurs, the conclave aimed to foster a vibrant ecosystem that promotes collaboration, shares valuable insights, and facilitates engagement among key players in the startup world.

Jeet Chandan, Co-founder, BizDateUp, exclaimed, "We are thrilled to unveil our plans for the $25 million Angel Fund. This is a significant step towards realizing our vision of fostering innovation and empowering startups globally. We believe in the transformative power of entrepreneurship, and this fund is a testament to our commitment to support the next generation of trailblazers."

Meet Jain, Co-founder, BizDateUp, also expressed his excitement and said, "The strategic partnership and the formation of the Global Advisory Board mark a new chapter in our journey. We are not just investing in startups; we are building a community and an ecosystem that nurtures and propels ideas towards success. This is just the beginning."

BizDateUp's announcements at The Angel Investor Mixer have set the stage for a new era in startup investment. With a clear vision, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to diversity and inclusion, BizDateUp is poised to be a driving force in shaping the future of entrepreneurship.

