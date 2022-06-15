Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): The youth of the country must follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mantra of 'Sudhar, Pradarshan aur Privartan' (Reform, Perform and Transform), and actively work for their own bright future and for building a new, prosperous India, said Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, while speaking at the Annual Convocation of Chandigarh University held at its Gharuan campus.

Asserting that quality education and the skill set of the youth of any country will only transform its future, and decide its progress, Smt Patel urged the passing out students to reap the most out of their best education and a new, brighter future that lies ahead of them.

A total of 877 students of the 2021 batch of as many as 5 Management and Law programs were awarded degrees. Smt Patel was the chief guest on the occasion, while Dr Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University and senior vice-president Prof Himani Sood along with other officials, were also present on the occasion.

In her convocational address, Smt Patel said that every academic year and annual convocation brings with it new challenges and new opportunities. Congratulating the passing out students, she expressed her faith that they will contribute in building 'Naya Samaj aur Naya Bharat' (a new society and a new India).

"As we march on to become a knowledge superpower, the youth of this nation must remember and religiously follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mantra of 'Sudhar, Pradarshan aur Privartan' (Reform, Perform and Transform). They must actively work for their own bright future and dedicate themselves for building a new, prosperous India, which will lead the world in all the spheres," said Patel, also the former Governor of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, besides former Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Patel said that quality education and the skill set of the youth of any country will decide its progress, and urged the youth to focus all their energies towards creating a new, prosperous, happy and peaceful India.

Asserting that the development of any nation or civilisation is decided by its educational institutions, Smt Patel said that the universities, in particular, are the soul of nation, and reflect its progressive, introspective and global outlook. "We need to ensure that every university does well on parameters like Education, research, Capacity building etc so that India's stature rises further, globally," she said.

Underlining that education has positive impacts on an individual's point of view, social balance and nation development, Smt Patel said that the rich Indian Education System has got its due in the New Education Policy-2020 while hailing the policy for its overall inclusivity, and a special focus on education in the mother tongue.

Smt Patel warned the youth against being satiated with the ordinary and urged them to continue their hard work till they reach the top.

Smt Patel noted that Chandigarh being the capital of both Punjab and Haryana has huge responsibility in imparting quality education, and expressed happiness that Chandigarh University has been doing justice to this responsibility.

Earlier, Smt Patel conferred degrees upon 877 students of the 2021 batch of 5 different Undergraduate programs. Five meritorious students who topped various courses were awarded Gold Medals including Ajesh Pal Singh from Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Priyanka Yadav from Bachelor of Law (LLB), Isha Mathur from BA-LLB integrated course, Aaina Walia from B.Com-LLB integrated course, and Ruponita Nag from BBA-LLB integrated course. Besides, as many as 11 scholars were also conferred their PhD degrees.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chancellor of Chandigarh University, S. Satnam Singh Sandhu congratulated the passing-out students and wished them luck for their future endeavours.

"As you begin to start your professional journey, it is expected from you that you all will use your knowledge to fuel your passion and create great things. Think of your parents and the dream they have from you, as you embark on this journey. Do what you do best, find your niche amidst the galaxy of things, and establish your place in the world," he said, adding that he hopes that the graduate students of the university will contribute to the development of the country with their dedication, talent and hard work.

The Chancellor also presented a copy of 'Heartfelt: The Legacy of Faith' to Smt Patel.

As many as 474 students of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), 75 of Bachelor of Law (LLB), 176 of BA-LLB integrated course, 74 of B.Com-LLB integrated course, and 78 of BBA-LLB integrated course were awarded degrees in the ceremony.

