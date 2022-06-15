The world's second-largest and second-most-populous continent Africa observes a day that pays tribute to those who lent their hands in the Soweto Uprising. The day is International Day of the African Child or Youth Day, which focuses on the obstacles African kids face to receiving a quality education. International Day of the African Child 2022 will be marked on Thursday, June 16th, by the African Union and its Member States. Every year child rights activists, communities and organizations put vital efforts into working on child's rights and helping students reach their aims. It is important to remember the past students who gave their lives to their community through scholarships based on their African heritage. Likewise, one must know how the annual event came into observance and the theme for this year's Day of the African Child. Quotes and Messages To Inspire Change and Raise Awareness About The Importance Of Education In Africa.

International Day of the African Child 2022 Theme

The theme for the Day of the African Child 2022 is "Eliminating Harmful Practices Affecting Children: Progress on Policy And Practice since 2013". The African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child selected this theme for commemorating the International Day of the African Child 2022.

International Day of the African Child History & Significance

The Day of the African Children continually aims to promote the idea of giving good and quality education to the African kids. Apart from this, the observance's roots go back to June 16, 1976. The date marks the morning incident of the Soweto uprising, a series of demonstrations and protests led by black school children in South Africa. The protest that raised the issue of teaching quality was followed for over two weeks. The procession of black students was more than half a mile long. Thousands of African students were shot straightly and injured, the most famous being 12-year-old Hector Pieterson. One can observe the Day of the African Child by being a part of donation and charity systems for minors, volunteering at local schools, and learning about the continents, its people and their issues.

