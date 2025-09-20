PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 20: Yugen Infra, a leading real estate company offering luxurious and sustainable projects in India, has announced the Goa Property Expo to offer exclusive deals and benefits to attendees interested in wealth creation through investment in Goa's booming realty market. To be held at DoubleTree by Hilton, Sector 56, Gurugram, on 21st September, the organisers promise an eventful and profitable experience for property buyers and investors alike.

The best hand-picked properties in Goa, strategically located close to the new Mopa International Airport (also called Manohar International Airport), will be on display at this Property Expo. Attendees can expect a close glimpse at immaculate luxury villas with gardens and swimming pools, apartments facing the sea, plots that are worth investing in, and farmhouses in the middle of nature.

A key highlight of the expo will be the personalised guidance of veteran property experts encompassing every crucial area, from location to legal intricacies to capital appreciation. The organisers, Yugen Infra, also guarantee transparency of information with no hidden costs. In fact, they are bringing expo-exclusive offers and discounts to present a golden investment opportunity in Goa's real estate sector.

Providing more insights into their customer-centric property and investment solutions, Mr Sheeshram Yadav, Managing Director of Yugen Infra, said, "We strive to create holistic and valuable experiences for our clients, as for us, their growth is our growth and events of this scale reinforce our never-ending commitment to customer satisfaction. Aiming to exhibit some of the most desirable properties in the area of the recently constructed Mopa Airport, which serves as North Goa's main development hub and has the potential to appreciate at a rate never seen before, we are determined to prioritise customer satisfaction at every step through transparency and honesty. Whether you are a seasoned investor or first-time buyer, this event will truly enrich your knowledge and financial portfolio by presenting valuable and lucrative real estate investment opportunities under the able guidance of experts."

The Expo can be great enthusiasm for people looking for the best offers to buy a second home in Goa or properties for investments, or for those who simply want to gain candid knowledge of Goa's property market from industry experts.

