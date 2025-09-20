India vs Pakistan Prediction: After facing each other in Group A, the India national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team will battle one more time in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The Super 4 contest between India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In this article, readers can take a look at the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Google Win Probability. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Preview: History, Tension and Last Week’s ‘Handshake’ Controversy Make India vs Pakistan Clash Unmissable.

In round one of the Asia Cup 2025, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India thrashed Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan by seven wickets in Dubai. Batting first, Pakistan were restricted to 127-9 in 20 overs after a collective bowling performance from the Men in Blue. Kuldeep Yadav (3/27), Jasprit Bumrah (2/28), and Axar Patel (2/18) had brilliant outings with the ball. Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakaravarthy took one wicket apiece.

While chasing, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma played a quick-fire knock of 31 off 13 deliveries with the help of six boundaries. Captain Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning, unbeaten knock of 47 off 37 balls, including five fours and one six, that helped his side to chase down 128 runs in just 15.5 overs. With India winning the round one, who will win the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match? Read below to find out what Google's Win Probability says.

India vs Pakistan Prediction: Google Predicts This Team to Win Asia Cup 2025 Match

Google prediction for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

As per Google's Win Probability, the India national cricket team are the favourite to defeat the Pakistan national cricket team in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai on Sunday. This could be a result of the dominance India showed in their round one meeting in the Asia Cup 2025 against Pakistan, where Men in Blue secured an easy seven-wicket win. India vs Pakistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match and Who Will Win IND vs PAK T20I?

As per Google's Win Probability, India have a 79% chance of winning the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match as compared to Pakistan's 21%. However, one important thing to note here is that the Google Win Probability will change during the course of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match.

